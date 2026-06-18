“I wasn’t sure he appreciated me”: Renae’s hurt after Dylan’s Farmer Wants A Wife date snub

Tension has been brewing on Dylan Scarborough’s farm over the football date on Farmer Wants A Wife.

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The rodeo cowboy, 24, was left disappointed when Renae was the only one who played alongside him during a charity footy match.

He took Ally for a private chat to voice his dismay that they didn’t get involved, whereas all of Farmer Zac’s ladies had joined his team.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, Renae, 23, has weighed in on the scenes, admitting she was left unsure whether Dylan appreciated her gesture.

While all of the focus was on Ally, Scarlett and Lily’s absence from the game, Renae was left feeling sidelined despite her efforts.

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Renae has shared her upset over Dylan’s reaction to the football date. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“It was such a great day, but I didn’t get much of a chance to speak with Dylan afterwards, so I wasn’t really sure whether he appreciated me being there and playing alongside him,” she tells us.

“I remember watching how Farmer Zac interacted with and supported the girls on his farm, and I couldn’t help but feel a little sad that I wasn’t experiencing the same kind of connection with Dylan.”

While Dylan and Renae first had an effortless connection, things appear to have cooled off between them in recent episodes.

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Dylan was memorably overcome with emotion when Renae gifted him a crocheted animal on their speed date, and Renae cried happy tears afterwards.

“I was convinced I was going to make a fool of myself, but the moment I sat down with him, I instantly felt comfortable and calm,” she tells us of their first meeting.

“I was drawn to his smile straight away, and the way his eyes smiled too made him feel so warm and genuine. I was so excited and relieved when I found out he felt the same connection I did.”

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Dylan was left disappointed when Renae was the only one to play footy with him, and he made it known. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Renae was the first woman chosen to return to the farm with Dylan, something she says was an “incredible feeling” because she didn’t believe she “stood a chance”.

Despite the positive start, Renae hasn’t yet been chosen for another solo date, though Dylan did make sure to reassure Renae when she became more reserved on the farm.

They have agreed to continue exploring their connection, but things have hit a standstill between them for now.

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However, fans have been firmly rooting for fan favourite Renae, praising her for taking part in Dylan’s AFL game and urging the farmer to give her more of a chance.

“I was so so so happy to see Renae out there! Feel like she’s kinda just been in the corner, but I think after she was the only one of Dylan’s girls who participated, he noticed the effort,” one fan commented.

“Hope Dylan gives Renae a chance. Her being the only one to put her hand up to play shows she’s not afraid to give things a go,” another said.

However, Dylan seemed more focused on Ally’s lack of effort than the fact that Renae took part. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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“Dylan better start paying more attention to Renae. She is absolutely gorgeous, and they are very well suited,” a third added.

Fans have also noticed that Dylan’s focus appears to have shifted towards Ally and Scarlett, with a love triangle seeming to be forming.

So, will Dylan and Renae be able to find a way back to their electric connection? Fans sure hope so!

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