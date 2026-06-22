Sam Pang reacts to Robert Irwin taking over as TV Week Logie Awards host

Sam Pang has reacted to Robert Irwin taking over as the host of the TV Week Logie Awards.

Advertisement

The Australian comedian, 52, has hosted the show for three years, but has hung up his microphone this year, with Robert, 22, stepping into his shoes.

However, it won’t be the last we see of Sam at the Logies, as he’s up for the Gold Logie this year – and his competitor is Robert!

Talking about his nomination, Sam exclusively tells New Idea, “I had a great time hosting, and I thought that this year might be a bit quieter, but apparently not.

“It’s a big honour to be nominated.”

Advertisement

Sam Pang has shared his support for Robert Irwin on taking over as host of the 2026 Logie Awards. (Credit: Getty)

Sam gave his support to Robert as his successor, joking that he decided to take a step back so people didn’t get “sick” of him.

“I had a great time hosting, and Robert Irwin will do a wonderful job. I still plan on taking it easier this year,” he adds.

“I had a great time doing the three and I thought that was enough.

Advertisement

“You don’t want people to get sick of you, and I’m looking forward to just going along to the night and having fun.”

So, does he think he’s going to win the Gold Logie? The fan favourite is very modest.

“It seems unlikely,” he says. “I should probably try to keep myself a little bit tidy, just in case, but I don’t think that’s going to stop me, I’m going to have a lot of fun.”

Advertisement

One thing is clear: His main goal for the night is enjoying himself.

Sam has been nominated for the Gold Logie alongside Robert, Ally Langdon, Julia Morris, Lisa Millar, Poh Ling Yeow and Todd Woodbridge.

Robert is also up for the Bert Newton Award for most popular presenter, and he’s hosting the ceremony, so it’s set to be a busy one for the wildlife warrior!

“Hosting the TV WEEK Logie Awards is one of the most exciting things I’ve been asked to do,” Robert said of his hosting gig.

Advertisement

“Throughout my life, my goal has been to spread an important message not only through our work at Australia Zoo, but also on the screen.

“I grew up watching the Logies with my family, so this is certainly an honour. Australian television has given so much to so many people. To be part of the biggest night in Aussie TV is something I don’t take lightly. I cannot wait!”

Robert is also up for two awards on the night. (Credit: Getty)

When are the 2026 TV Week Logie Awards?

The 2026 Logies will be taking place on Sunday, August 16, and broadcast live on Channel Seven.

Advertisement

See the full list of nominees here.