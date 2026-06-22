Bruce McAvaney honoured with TV Week Logie Award in his name

Whether it’s the Olympics, horse racing, the AFL, swimming, the Commonwealth Games, or athletics, Bruce McAvaney is a familiar face on our screens as one of Australia’s most recognisable sports broadcasters.

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With more than 50 years of coverage under his belt, he is being honoured with the introduction of the Bruce McAvaney Award for Best Sports Presenter at the 2026 TV Week Logie Awards.

“I guess Ray might have thought the same last year, have I done enough for long enough in your own mind, let alone an award like this, but if I just think of all the brilliant broadcasters that came before me and those that I’ve worked alongside,” he told media when asked what it meant to him to have the award dedicated to him.

Bruce McAvaney is honoured to have a Logie Award named after him. (Getty)

“And some of those that might be revealed at the moment, that are following me and I realise that how lucky I am, but I feel very proud that I’m representing a group of Australian broadcasters in sport, because I think we have a reputation second to none.

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“So in the end I think I’m very grateful. I feel very humble. I don’t feel particularly deserving but it’s an enormous honour so thank you.”

Not only that, but he is also nominated in his very own category! The award comes after his induction into the TV Week Logie Hall of Fame in 2022.

Bruce McAvaney is one of the nominees in the Bruce McAvaney Award for Best Sports Presenter category at the 66th TV Week Logie Awards. (Credit: Getty)

Even though he’s a fixture on our screens with the Seven Network, there is so much more to him than sport.

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Scroll to find out more about his family, life and relationship below.

Bruce McAvaney has been married to his wife Anne for more than 30 years. (Credit: Getty)

Is Bruce McAvaney married?

Bruce was initially married to Merry McAvaney in 1983, but they later split in 1991. He then married the love of his life, journalist Anne Johnson, in 1993.

The couple welcomed their son, Sam, in 1994, and their daughter, Alexandra, three years later.

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His wife and children are his biggest supporters, but the commentator said he has sacrificed time with them.

“I did rely so heavily on Annie because she also is in the media and has got all the talent in the world and ability in the world, so she had to sacrifice a lot for me and I look back on it now and feel like I was probably, a bit single-minded, driven, driven, and I did miss a lot,” the 72-year-old said on the Between Us podcast.

“I missed a lot of weekends, and I missed a lot of fun times and a lot of non-fun times,” he continued, adding that he had an “obsession” with work.

Bruce McAvaney hasn’t let his health get in the way of dedication to sports broadcasting. (Credit: Getty)

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What happened to Bruce McAvaney?

He shocked Australia in 2021 when he revealed that he was stepping away from covering the AFL for good.

Having covered more than 1,000 games, including 20 AFL grand finals, he said he told 7 News he wanted to “reduce his workload”.

Despite this, he has no plans to retire.

“Even if I’m not broadcasting, I’ll be doing some of the things I do now to prepare, because this is what I do,” he told our sister publication TV Week.

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“It’s what makes me feel right. I think what I need to do is maybe take five per cent off my workload each year. That’s the plan, anyway.”

What illness did Bruce McAvaney have?

While he has no plans to give up his work entirely, his health also influenced his decision to keep going.

In 2017, the then 63-year-old announced that he was battling with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia, which is when there is an abnormal build-up of white blood cells.

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At the time, he revealed that he had been fighting it privately for more than two years, and found out after he had a routine blood test.

He hasn’t let the disease stop him from doing what he loves, telling the Sydney Morning Herald that he felt “very well at the moment”.

“I’ve had a couple of ups and downs with my health. But that’s going very well,” the broadcaster shared.

“I don’t think I’ll ever completely retire. Even if I’m not broadcasting, I’ll be doing some of the things I do now to prepare, because this is what I do.

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“It’s what makes me feel right. I think what I need to do is maybe take five per cent off my workload each year. That’s the plan, anyway.”

Sports commentating has taken Bruce McAvaney across Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Where does Bruce McAvaney live now?

Even though he briefly lived in Sydney to cover the Tokyo Olympics, Bruce has always called Adelaide home.

In 2020, Bruce and Anne sold their Glenelg South property, which they had lived in for 20 years, 43 days after it was listed.

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Anne previously described it as a “ship”, with proximity to the ocean.

In 2019, they sold their Melbourne loft-style apartment for $1. 376 million.

How much is Bruce McAvaney worth?

The sports broadcaster is estimated to be worth between $3 million and $5 million.

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