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Every nominee for the 66th TV Week Logie Awards revealed

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The full list of nominees for the 2026 TV Week Logie Awards have finally been revealed!

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This year, the night of nights in Australian TV will take place on August 16 on Channel Seven and 7 Plus.

Weeks after he was announced as the host, Robert Irwin has also been nominated for the TV Week Gold Logie for a second time, alongside former host Sam Pang.

He’s also up for the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter, so it’s certainly going to be a big night for the wildlife warrior.

The Bruce McAvaney Award for Most Popular Sports Presenter has also been introduced this year to celebrate the work of Aussie sport presenters.

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Scroll down for the full list of nominees.

2026 TV Week Gold Logie nominees Poh Ling Yeow, Lisa Millar, Sam Pang, Ally Langdon, Jilia Morris and Robert Irwin
Who do you think will win gold at the 66th TV Week Logie Awards? (Credit: Getty)

Who are the 2026 TV Week Logie Award nominees?

TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE – Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

  • Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, The Great Debate, Election 2025: Australia Decides, Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games and Parental Guidance, 9Network
  • Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
  • Lisa Millar, Muster Dogs, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now and Back Roads, ABC
  • Poh Ling Yeow, MasterChef Australia, Network 10
  • Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
  • Sam Pang, Sam Pang Tonight, Have You Been Paying Attention?, The Front Bar, The 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards,  Network 10 / Seven Network
  • Todd Woodbridge, Tipping Point Australia, 2026 Australian Open, Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Roland Garros 2025, Wimbledon 2025, US Open 2025 and Cross Court, 9Network

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Ally Langdon
Ally Langdon is nominated for the Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter. (Credit: 9Network)

Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter

  • Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, The Great Debate AND Election 2025: Australia Decides, 9Network
  • David Speers, Australia Votes 2025: Election Night Live AND Insiders, ABC
  • Karl Stefanovic, Today, 9Network
  • Michael Usher, 7 News AND 7 News Spotlight, Seven Network
  • Sarah Abo, Today, 9Network
  • Sarah Ferguson, 7.30 AND Australia Votes 2025: Election Night Live, ABC

Julia Morris and an absent Robert Irwin at the TV Week Logie Awards nomination reveal
Robert Irwin wasn’t there when the Logie nominations were announced, but Julia Morris made sure to celebrate her former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! co-host. (Credit: Getty)
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Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

  • Amanda Keller, The Piano, ABC
  • Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia: Grand Masters of the Galaxy, 9Network
  • Julia Morris: I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10
  • Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia, Seven Network
  • Lisa Millar, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now AND Back Roads, ABC
  • Robert Irwin, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

  • Andrea Lam, The Piano, ABC
  • Eloise Hart, Goolagong and Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
  • Lila McGuire, Goolagong, ABC
  • Rowan Witt, Ghosts Australia, Paramount+
  • Stuart Broad, The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network
  • Tamala, Ghosts Australia, Paramount+

Bruce McAvaney
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 22: Bruce McAvaney attends the nominations announcement for the 66th TV WEEK Logie Awards on June 22, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
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Bruce McAvaney Award for Most Popular Sports Presenter

  • Bruce McAvaney, World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, SBS
  • Danika Mason, Today, NRL and Freddy and the Eighth, 9Network
  • Eddie McGuire, Footy Classified Tuesday and 2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival, 9Network
  • James Bracey, 9News, Olympic Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, NRL, 2026 Australian Open, 2025 Melbourne Cup, 100% Footy and 2025 Australian Swimming Trials, 9Network
  • Jelena Dokic, 2026 Australian Open, 2025 Melbourne Cup, Wimbledon 2025, Roland Garros 2025, US Open 2025 and Cross Court 2025, 9Network
  • Ricky Ponting, The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network

Michael Theo
This is Michael Theo’s third Logie nomination. (Credit: Getty)

TV Week Silver Logies

TV Week SILVER LOGIE – Best Actor in a Comedy

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  • Ben Miller, Austin, ABC
  • George Zhao, Ghosts Australia, Paramount +
  • Leon Ford, Dog Park, ABC
  • Matt Day, Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL
  • Michael Theo, Austin, ABC
  • Steve Bisley, Deadloch, Prime Video

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Actress in a Comedy

  • Asher Keddie, Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL
  • Celia Pacquola, Dog Park, ABC
  • Kate Box, Deadloch, Prime Video
  • Madeleine Sami, Deadloch, Prime Video
  • Michelle Braiser, Ghosts Australia, Paramount +

A woman and a man sitting on a cart with coiled cables, in front of a classically designed building.
Bridgerton star Yerin Ha has earned her second Logie nomination. (Credit: Netflix)

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

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  • Aisha Dee, Watching You, Stan
  • Brooke Satchwell, Dear Life, Stan
  • Lila McGuire, Goolawong, ABC
  • Odeaas Young, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video
  • Tuuli Narkle, Mystery Road Origin, ABC
  • Yerin Ha, The Survivors, Netflix

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

  • Hunter Page-Lochard, Reckless, SBS/NITV
  • Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video
  • Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
  • Rob Collins, RFDS, Seven Network
  • Sam Neill, The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer, BINGE / FOXTEL
  • Stephen Peacocke, RFDS, Seven Network

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

  • Catherine McClements, The Survivors, Netflix
  • Claudia Karvan, Homebodies, SBS
  • Eleanor Matsuura, Dear Life, Stan
  • Heather Mitchell, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video
  • Philippa Northeast, The Family Next Door, ABC
  • Robyn Malcolm, The Survivors, Netflix

TV WEEK Silver LOGIE – Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

  • Clarence Ryan, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
  • Damien Garvey, The Survivors, Netflix
  • Dan Henshall, The Family Next Door, ABC
  • Simon Baker, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video
  • Thomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High, Netflix
  • Thomas Weatherall, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video

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John on Play School
Do you think Play School will win the award for Best Children’s Program at the 66th TV Week Logie Awards? (Credit: ABC)

Best Awards

Best Scripted Comedy Program

  • Austin, ABC
  • Deadloch, Prime Video
  • Dog Park, ABC
  • Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL
  • The Artful Dodger, Disney +
  • Top End Bub, Prime Video

Best Sports Coverage

  • 2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival, 9Network
  • 2025 Men’s & Women’s State of Origin Series, 9Network
  • AFL Grand Final 2025, Seven Network
  • Australian Open 2026, 9Network
  • Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, 9Network
  • The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network

Best Children’s Program

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  • Do Not Watch This Show, ABC
  • Dreaming Big, NITV
  • Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC
  • Hard Quiz Kids, ABC
  • Knee High Spies, ABC
  • Play School, ABC

Guy Montgomery
Do you think Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee will be named as Australia’s Best Comedy Program at the 66th Tv Week Logie Awards? (Credit: Getty)

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

  • Gruen Nation, ABC
  • Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee, ABC
  • Hard Quiz, ABC
  • Have You Been Paying Attention? Network 10
  • The Cheap Seats, Network 10
  • The Front Bar, Seven Network

Best Entertainment Program

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  • Australian Idol, Seven Network
  • Dancing with the Stars, Seven Network
  • The 1% Club Australia, Seven Network
  • The Floor, 9Network
  • The Piano, ABC
  • Tipping Point Australia, 9Network

Best Factual or Documentary Program

  • But Also John Clarke, ABC
  • Revealed: Death Cap Murders, Stan
  • Revealed: Joh – Last King of Queensland, Stan
  • The Assembly, ABC
  • The People’s Robodebt, SBS
  • The Secret DNA of Us, ABC

Best Current Affairs Program

  • 60 Minutes, 9Network
  • 7.30, ABC
  • A Current Affair, 9Network
  • Australian Story, ABC
  • Four Corners, ABC
  • Today, 9Network

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

  • Bondi Terror Attack, 7NEWS and Sunrise, Seven Network
  • Fighting Back, A Current Affair, 9Network
  • Hammered: Inside the Bunnings Machine, Four Corners, ABC
  • Iran War, 7NEWS, Seven Network
  • Out of Order, 60 Minutes, 9Network
  • Virginia’s Final Wish, 60 Minutes, 9Network

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Best Lifestyle Program

  • Getaway, 9Network
  • Grand Designs Australia, ABC
  • Love it or List it Australia, BINGE / FOXTEL
  • Selling Houses Australia, BINGE / FOXTEL
  • The Dog House Australia, Network 10
  • Travel Guides, 9Network
robert-irwin-julia-morris-im-a-celebrity
I’m a Celebrity is nominated weeks after Network 10 revealed the show was axed. (Credit: Channel 10)

Best Competition Reality Program

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  • Big Brother, Network 10
  • I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10
  • Lego Masters Australia: Grand Masters of the Galaxy
  • Love Island, 9Network
  • MasterChef Australia, Network 10
  • The Block, Nine Network

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

  • Goolagong, ABC
  • Homebodies, SBS
  • Mix Tape, BINGE / FOXTEL
  • The Family Next Door, ABC
  • The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video
  • The Survivors, Netflix

Best Drama Program

  • Dear Life, Stan
  • Heartbreak High, Netflix
  • Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
  • RFDS, Seven Network
  • The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer, BINGE / FOXTEL
  • Watching You, Stan
Farmer Wants A Wife
Farmer Wants a Wife is a contender in the Best Structured Reality Program category. (Credit: Seven Network)

Best Structured Reality Program

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  • Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network
  • Gogglebox Australia, Network 10
  • Married at First Sight, 9Network
  • Muster Dogs, ABC
  • The Golden Bachelor, 9Network
  • The Hospital: In The Deep End, SBS

How to vote for the 2026 Logie Awards

Voting is open from 9am AEST, and will be open for all Best awards until 7pm AEST Saturday August 15. You can vote at tvweeklogies.com.au.

The Logie Awards will take place on Sunday, August 16, and will be broadcast live on Channel Seven.

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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