Every nominee for the 66th TV Week Logie Awards revealed

The full list of nominees for the 2026 TV Week Logie Awards have finally been revealed!

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This year, the night of nights in Australian TV will take place on August 16 on Channel Seven and 7 Plus.

Weeks after he was announced as the host, Robert Irwin has also been nominated for the TV Week Gold Logie for a second time, alongside former host Sam Pang.

He’s also up for the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter, so it’s certainly going to be a big night for the wildlife warrior.

The Bruce McAvaney Award for Most Popular Sports Presenter has also been introduced this year to celebrate the work of Aussie sport presenters.

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Scroll down for the full list of nominees.

Who do you think will win gold at the 66th TV Week Logie Awards? (Credit: Getty)

Who are the 2026 TV Week Logie Award nominees?

TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE – Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, The Great Debate, Election 2025: Australia Decides, Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games and Parental Guidance, 9Network

Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Lisa Millar, Muster Dogs, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now and Back Roads, ABC

Poh Ling Yeow, MasterChef Australia, Network 10

Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Sam Pang, Sam Pang Tonight, Have You Been Paying Attention?, The Front Bar, The 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards, Network 10 / Seven Network

Todd Woodbridge, Tipping Point Australia, 2026 Australian Open, Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Roland Garros 2025, Wimbledon 2025, US Open 2025 and Cross Court, 9Network

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Ally Langdon is nominated for the Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter. (Credit: 9Network)

TV WEEK Most Popular Awards

Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter

Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, The Great Debate AND Election 2025: Australia Decides, 9Network

David Speers, Australia Votes 2025: Election Night Live AND Insiders, ABC

Karl Stefanovic, Today, 9Network

Michael Usher, 7 News AND 7 News Spotlight, Seven Network

Sarah Abo, Today, 9Network

Sarah Ferguson, 7.30 AND Australia Votes 2025: Election Night Live, ABC

Robert Irwin wasn’t there when the Logie nominations were announced, but Julia Morris made sure to celebrate her former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! co-host. (Credit: Getty)

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Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Amanda Keller, The Piano, ABC

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia: Grand Masters of the Galaxy, 9Network

Julia Morris: I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10

Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia, Seven Network

Lisa Millar, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now AND Back Roads, ABC

Robert Irwin, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Andrea Lam, The Piano, ABC

Eloise Hart, Goolagong and Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Lila McGuire, Goolagong, ABC

Rowan Witt, Ghosts Australia, Paramount+

Stuart Broad, The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network

Tamala, Ghosts Australia, Paramount+

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 22: Bruce McAvaney attends the nominations announcement for the 66th TV WEEK Logie Awards on June 22, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

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Bruce McAvaney Award for Most Popular Sports Presenter

Bruce McAvaney, World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, SBS

Danika Mason, Today, NRL and Freddy and the Eighth, 9Network

Eddie McGuire, Footy Classified Tuesday and 2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival, 9Network

James Bracey, 9News, Olympic Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, NRL, 2026 Australian Open, 2025 Melbourne Cup, 100% Footy and 2025 Australian Swimming Trials, 9Network

Jelena Dokic, 2026 Australian Open, 2025 Melbourne Cup, Wimbledon 2025, Roland Garros 2025, US Open 2025 and Cross Court 2025, 9Network

Ricky Ponting, The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network

This is Michael Theo’s third Logie nomination. (Credit: Getty)

TV Week Silver Logies

TV Week SILVER LOGIE – Best Actor in a Comedy

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Ben Miller, Austin, ABC

George Zhao, Ghosts Australia, Paramount +

Leon Ford, Dog Park, ABC

Matt Day, Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL

Michael Theo, Austin, ABC

Steve Bisley, Deadloch, Prime Video

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Actress in a Comedy

Asher Keddie, Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL

Celia Pacquola, Dog Park, ABC

Kate Box, Deadloch, Prime Video

Madeleine Sami, Deadloch, Prime Video

Michelle Braiser, Ghosts Australia, Paramount +

Bridgerton star Yerin Ha has earned her second Logie nomination. (Credit: Netflix)

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

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Aisha Dee, Watching You, Stan

Brooke Satchwell, Dear Life, Stan

Lila McGuire, Goolawong, ABC

Odeaas Young, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video

Tuuli Narkle, Mystery Road Origin, ABC

Yerin Ha, The Survivors, Netflix

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Hunter Page-Lochard, Reckless, SBS/NITV

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video

Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Rob Collins, RFDS, Seven Network

Sam Neill, The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer, BINGE / FOXTEL

Stephen Peacocke, RFDS, Seven Network

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Catherine McClements, The Survivors, Netflix

Claudia Karvan, Homebodies, SBS

Eleanor Matsuura, Dear Life, Stan

Heather Mitchell, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video

Philippa Northeast, The Family Next Door, ABC

Robyn Malcolm, The Survivors, Netflix

TV WEEK Silver LOGIE – Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Clarence Ryan, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Damien Garvey, The Survivors, Netflix

Dan Henshall, The Family Next Door, ABC

Simon Baker, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video

Thomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Thomas Weatherall, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video

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Do you think Play School will win the award for Best Children’s Program at the 66th TV Week Logie Awards? (Credit: ABC)

Best Awards

Best Scripted Comedy Program

Austin, ABC

Deadloch, Prime Video

Dog Park, ABC

Strife, BINGE / FOXTEL

The Artful Dodger, Disney +

Top End Bub, Prime Video

Best Sports Coverage

2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival, 9Network

2025 Men’s & Women’s State of Origin Series, 9Network

AFL Grand Final 2025, Seven Network

Australian Open 2026, 9Network

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, 9Network

The Ashes 2025-26, Seven Network

Best Children’s Program

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Do Not Watch This Show, ABC

Dreaming Big, NITV

Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC

Hard Quiz Kids, ABC

Knee High Spies, ABC

Play School, ABC

Do you think Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee will be named as Australia’s Best Comedy Program at the 66th Tv Week Logie Awards? (Credit: Getty)

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

Gruen Nation, ABC

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee, ABC

Hard Quiz, ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention? Network 10

The Cheap Seats, Network 10

The Front Bar, Seven Network

Best Entertainment Program

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Australian Idol, Seven Network

Dancing with the Stars, Seven Network

The 1% Club Australia, Seven Network

The Floor, 9Network

The Piano, ABC

Tipping Point Australia, 9Network

Best Factual or Documentary Program

But Also John Clarke, ABC

Revealed: Death Cap Murders, Stan

Revealed: Joh – Last King of Queensland, Stan

The Assembly, ABC

The People’s Robodebt, SBS

The Secret DNA of Us, ABC

Best Current Affairs Program

60 Minutes, 9Network

7.30, ABC

A Current Affair, 9Network

Australian Story, ABC

Four Corners, ABC

Today, 9Network

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

Bondi Terror Attack, 7NEWS and Sunrise, Seven Network

Fighting Back, A Current Affair, 9Network

Hammered: Inside the Bunnings Machine, Four Corners, ABC

Iran War, 7NEWS, Seven Network

Out of Order, 60 Minutes, 9Network

Virginia’s Final Wish, 60 Minutes, 9Network

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Best Lifestyle Program

Getaway, 9Network

Grand Designs Australia, ABC

Love it or List it Australia, BINGE / FOXTEL

Selling Houses Australia, BINGE / FOXTEL

The Dog House Australia, Network 10

Travel Guides, 9Network

I’m a Celebrity is nominated weeks after Network 10 revealed the show was axed. (Credit: Channel 10)

Best Competition Reality Program

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Big Brother, Network 10

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10

Lego Masters Australia: Grand Masters of the Galaxy

Love Island, 9Network

MasterChef Australia, Network 10

The Block, Nine Network

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

Goolagong, ABC

Homebodies, SBS

Mix Tape, BINGE / FOXTEL

The Family Next Door, ABC

The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Prime Video

The Survivors, Netflix

Best Drama Program

Dear Life, Stan

Heartbreak High, Netflix

Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

RFDS, Seven Network

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer, BINGE / FOXTEL

Watching You, Stan

Farmer Wants a Wife is a contender in the Best Structured Reality Program category. (Credit: Seven Network)

Best Structured Reality Program

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Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network

Gogglebox Australia, Network 10

Married at First Sight, 9Network

Muster Dogs, ABC

The Golden Bachelor, 9Network

The Hospital: In The Deep End, SBS

How to vote for the 2026 Logie Awards

Voting is open from 9am AEST, and will be open for all Best awards until 7pm AEST Saturday August 15. You can vote at tvweeklogies.com.au .

The Logie Awards will take place on Sunday, August 16, and will be broadcast live on Channel Seven.