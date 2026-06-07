What will Terri say? Robert Irwin tipped for racy new Hollywood role

NEED TO KNOW Robert Irwin is in demand in Hollywood.

Stars Tom Cruise and Channing Tatum are wanting Robert in their next projects.

are wanting Robert in their next projects. Terri would prefer Robert pursuing opportunities that align more with the Irwin brand.

Robert pursuing opportunities that align more with the Irwin brand. Robert is keen to challenge himself as an entertainer and actor.

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When Bindi Irwin happily handed over the spotlight to her younger brother Robert, neither of them had any idea he’d end up being fought over by two of Hollywood’s biggest titans!

According to US Star magazine, Tom Cruise “sees movie-star potential” in 22-year-old Robert, and has requested he do a screen test, hotly rumoured to be for a third Top Gun movie.

But Tom isn’t the only big name wanting to work with Robert.

New Idea’s own Tinseltown insider reveals that dance-loving Channing Tatum is working on a major reboot of his Magic Mike stripper franchise.

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And like Tom, he is eager to secure Robert for the project!

Robert Irwin’s dance moves have led to interest from Channing Tatum. (Credit: Getty / Alamy)

Our source says that Channing, 46, has been “watching Robert very carefully” since he cha-cha-ed his way to victory on the US version of Dancing with the Stars last year.

Impressed with Robert’s natural dance ability, Channing now wants to recruit Robert to help bring a new generation of fans to the Magic Mike franchise.

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“Channing is pulling together an ensemble cast of hot young guys to revive Magic Mike,” claims the insider.

“And he thinks Robert ticks every box. He reminds him of a G-rated version of himself when he was younger, trying to make it.

“He’s also banking on Robert wanting to ditch some of his goody-two-shoes image and what better way than giving him a full six-pack Magic Mike hunkover?”

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However, the idea of Robert shedding his clothes on the big screen is completely at odds with the Irwin family’s wholesome image.

“Robert would love to do something like this,” says an Irwin source.

“He’s young and wants to stretch himself as an actor, but getting his mum and sister on board with him playing a male stripper is another story entirely.”

Robert Irwin is the talk of Tinsletown. (Credit: Katrina Jordan/Sipa USA)

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Which is why friends say Robert’s mum Terri, 61, who has carefully guarded her children’s careers and reputations since their dad Steve’s tragic death, is hoping the screen test with Tom, 63, pays off first!

“Playing a male stripper is completely off-brand for the Irwin legacy of conservation and family-friendly entertainment,” adds the Irwin source.

“Terri will be stunned by even the thought of Robert doing the Magic Mike film.

She can’t stop him if it’s something he wants, but she and Bindi will be gently steering him toward more ‘family-friendly’ opportunities, especially something huge like a Top Gun movie.

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If it comes down to Robert being a stripper or a fighter pilot, her vote’s with the latter.”