EXCLUSIVE: Robert Irwin’s huge TV deal! Star at centre of network bidding war

NEED TO KNOW Robert Irwin could be set to leave Network 10 .

could be set to . Reports are swirling that 10 is quietly dropping I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Sources say Channels Seven and Nine are now in a fierce battle to sign Robert , each with different plans.

, each with different plans. Whichever network lands him, insiders say it could be the biggest deal of Robert’s career.

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It’s the TV shake-up no one saw coming – and it could change the face of Australian television.

After news that Network 10 may axe I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, sources reveal Robert Irwin is likely not going to continue with Network 10 – and now Seven and Nine are scrambling to sign him to their books.

“Seven sees Robert as the future face of the network,” an insider tells New Idea. “This isn’t just one job! It’s a long-term play.”

According to well-placed sources, the deal could extend far beyond a rumoured Logies hosting gig.

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Robert is tipped to front a reboot of Dancing with the Stars Australia, after landing the gig on spin-off The Next Pro, and potentially lead a bold bid to revive I’m A Celebrity under Seven’s banner.

“It’s a huge coup if they pull it off,” says the source.

“Robert brings credibility, energy and a massive fanbase. Every network wants him but Seven may have just won.”

Insiders say rising star Robert is on the brink of making a major career change. (Credit: Channel 10)

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Has I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! been cancelled?

“Ten stepping back from I’m A Celebrity has created an opening,” explains one executive.

“And suddenly, everyone is circling.”

While Ten had hoped to keep Robert in the fold, his reported decision to walk away signals a significant shift.

Not just for the show, but for the network’s wider reality slate.

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Now, ‘the jungle’ franchise could become the centre of a fierce bidding war between Seven and Nine!

With each network reportedly envisioning a very different version of the hit format.

Rob, who was nominated for a Golden Logie in 2024, has been eyed to host the TV Week Logies this year. (Credit: Getty)

“If it lands at Seven, expect something big, glossy and event-style,” says an insider.

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“They’ll lean into spectacle and star power.”

Meanwhile, a Channel Nine version could take a more strategic approach.

‘They need something “family friendly” in the middle of the year between Married At First Sight and The Block.

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“There is a real dead-zone where nothing has been working and the show skews slightly younger with appointment viewing for families being a priority for the Nine Network,” confirms our source at Nine.

“Nine would likely reshape it to fit their existing ecosystem. Tighter storytelling, more integration with their broader reality slate,” the source adds.

Channel Nine are very much interested in securing the rights to the format.

They also will have a lot of talent tied to the Channel that could be slotted in.

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Robert won international hearts – and has seen success since winning Dancing With The Stars US. (Credit: Getty)

How much is Robert Irwin paid?

With multiple networks chasing both the format and its most in-demand host, insiders say Robert could be heading for the biggest deal of his career.

“This is about more than one show,” the insider says.

“It’s about who gets Robert and what they build around him.”

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