WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Identity of Robert’s mystery new girlfriend REVEALED

Robert Irwin was pictured looking cosy with a blonde woman on the Gold Coast, and we can now reveal her identity.

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In fact, she is none other than American animal activist and wildlife photographer Ashleigh Scully, who has quietly been in Robert’s life for years.

Multiple sources have confirmed to New Idea that their long-standing friendship has blossomed into something much deeper, and they are now officially dating.

“They’ve always had a connection, but it’s really evolved,” one source tells us. “This isn’t a new fling. This has been building for years.”

Their relationship has come under the spotlight once again after they were seen together in Brisbane looking cosy while Robert filmed Dancing With The Stars spin-off show, The Next Pro.

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“They make a cute couple, and they are perfect for one another,” confirms a source close to the production of The Next Pro.

Robert, 22, and Ashleigh, 24, first crossed paths as teenagers, connecting via National Geographic’s youth platform and bonding over their shared passion for photography before eventually meeting in person.

“Their love language is photography,” the source adds. “They express how they feel through the images they capture and share with each other.”

Robert Irwin’s new girlfriend has been revealed as Ashleigh Scully. (Credit: Backgrid)

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Who is Ashleigh Scully?

Ashleigh is an accomplished wildlife photographer and conservationist in her own right.

Originally from New Jersey, she began taking photos at just eight years old and quickly rose through the ranks, winning the prestigious Nature’s Best Windland Smith Rice Youth Photographer of the Year in 2017.

Her breathtaking work has been featured in Audubon Magazine, exhibited at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and even displayed in former US President Joe Biden’s home.

“She’s incredibly talented and shares Robert’s deep commitment to conservation,” our source explains. “They’re so aligned in what they care about.”

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It is far from the first time that Robert and Ashleigh have been linked, with speculation about the longtime friends’ relationship first emerging back in early 2018, when they were just teenagers.

Robert and Ashleigh have been friends for around eight years. (Credit: Instagram)

The pair met in person in the US when Robert was promoting the Irwins’ TV show Crickey! It’s The Irwins, and Ashleigh was quick to meet his family during the trip.

At the time, our sister publication Woman’s Day claimed that they were involved in a long-distance relationship, with his proud mother, Terri, giving it her seal of approval.

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Though it wasn’t to last, with Robert going on to date Rorie Buckey, fans once again began speculating about a romance earlier this year after the pair were spotted looking close and at ease while on a diving trip together.

But those close to the couple insist this isn’t just a recent spark. It’s a slow-burn connection that’s finally turned into something real.

“They’ve had this beautiful friendship since 2019,” the insider explains. “It’s been on and off but they always find their way back to each other.”

Robert Irwin has been single since his 2024 split from Rorie Buckey. (Credit: Instagram)

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Is Robert Irwin single?

After his split from ex-girlfriend Rorie Buckey in 2024, Robert has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight.

However, in January 2026, he confirmed that he was single after he was linked to Xochitl Gomez on Dancing With The Stars USA.

“Nothing particularly exciting to report in the love department. I wish there was more I could give you,” he told the Today Show on January 12.

So, it appears that his budding connection with Ashleigh has happened relatively recently, but those in his inner circle say this relationship feels different.

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“He’s in a really good place,” the source says. “Ashleigh understands his world in a way not many people do.”

While the pair are keeping things low-key for now, it seems their connection is stronger than ever.

“They don’t need big declarations,” the insider adds. “For them, it’s in the photos, the wildlife, the moments they share. That’s what makes it special.”

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