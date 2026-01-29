I’m A Celebrity’s Mia Fevola responds to Robert Irwin romance rumours

Brendan Fevola’s daughter, Mia, is branching out into the spotlight on her own on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia 2026.

The 26-year-old first rose to fame on Dancing with the Stars and is now taking on a new challenge in the South African jungle.

Her return to TV has renewed interest in her personal life, and some viewers have even speculated that sparks might be flying between her and host Robert Irwin.

Mia and Robert both had cameos on I’m A Celebrity as children in 2016, when Mia’s father, Brendan, competed, and have now reunited on the program.

Rumours have been swirling about their bond, and Mia was grilled about their connection by her father, Brendan, on The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick.

Mia Fevola has responded to romance rumours surrounding herself and Robert Irwin. (Credit: Channel 10/Instagram)

“I need to ask you a question. I did read this online and as a father… what’s going on with you and Bob Irwin?” Brendan said.

Shutting down the clams, Mia replied, “Nothing!”

After an awkward silence, Mia quipped, “You’re stitching me up here!”

To which Brendan replied, “Mate, I could be part-owner of a zoo!”

So, is the model and make-up artist single?

Find out everything you need to know below.

Does Mia Fevola have a boyfriend?

Speaking to Stellar last year, Mia revealed that she was not in a relationship.

“I’m single at the moment, and I’d like to keep it that way for now,” the Mallt Collective founder said. “I’ve got a lot to focus on. And I’ve gone back to uni – I’ve finished my business degree and I’m now doing psychology.

“So, while I’m open to [a new relationship], I’m really not looking for anything in the moment.”

She has not spoken out about her relationship status since, but her last public relationship was with Bass Miller.

Mia Fevola was previously with Bass Miller. (Credit: Instagram)

They were first linked in 2023, and the former couple sparked engagement rumours in 2024, when he wrote “New Mrs” on Instagram.

However, speaking to the Daily Mail, Mia said it was all a misunderstanding.

“I don’t know where that came from. It was directed at my hair because I was blonde, and then I dyed it dark,” she explained at the time.

“He was like, ‘New Mrs,’ saying that I dyed my hair. New look. I was shocked to see [the reports].”

Jammara and Mia were linked for a period of time. (Credit: Instagram)

Before Bass, Mia was in a relationship with AFL player Jamarra Ugle-Hagan. She revealed their shock split in 2021.

“Thank you to everyone for all the photos and messages,’’ Mia wrote at the time.

“Jamarra and I have now gone our separate ways. I appreciate your messages, and thank you for respecting my privacy.”

The reasons for their split were unclear.

She has also dated the Gold Coast Suns player Daniel Rioli and Josh Battle from the Hawthorn Hawks.

