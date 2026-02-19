I’m A Celebrity 2026 is pre-recorded – but you can still vote for the winner!

Why was I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! prerecorded?
The reality series dropped its live format due to budget cuts at Channel 10, according to TV Blackbox.
It is understood that by filming the series in advance, substantial costs were cut because they no longer needed an overnight post-production team.
By scaling down the on-site crew in South Africa and removing the staff responsible for editing the show’s previous live daily turnaround in real-time, Network 10 hoped to save a significant amount of money.
However, 7Newsreported that the change left the crew fuming, as the new schedule meant an altered production timeline with no days off.
In financials for the TV station, as reported by the Australian Financial Review, Network 10 recorded a $322.1 million loss in 2023. Given this, it’s not a huge surprise that Network 10 has decided to move away from the live format.
The UK version of the show still airs live every night, and viewers vote for both trials and eliminations, with only the main trials and other elements being prerecorded to provide a complete day timeline.
