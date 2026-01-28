EXCLUSIVE: Telling sign Deni Hines is STILL feuding with her I’m A Celebrity campmates

Deni Hines became embroiled in jungle clashes on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia before sensationally quitting the show.

The singer, 55, famously butted heads with Cyrell Paule and rubbed some campmates the wrong way, and it appears the feud is far from over.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, Deni hinted that she won’t be following all of her campmates on social media, after Cyrell accused her of ignoring follow requests.

“I’m happy to follow some of them or catch up with some of them,” she crypticallly said.

“Rachel and I swapped numbers. Rachel’s lovely. We’re both Virgos and were both Vegetarians so we swapped numbers. I’ve been chatting to Concetta. I’m following Dyson and Luke and Gary.”

Deni Hines has revealed where she stands with her I’m A Celebrity co-stars. (Credit: Channel 10)

The daughter of Marcia Hines said she is also on good terms with Barry and feels she made “at least one good friend” on the show.

However, the future doesn’t look so bright between Deni and Cyrell, who fiercely clashed in the days before Deni’s exit.

When asked if she would do another show with Cyrell, she replied, “No. Never. Unless she can dance, which I don’t think she can.”

Though Deni has insisted her departure had nothing to do with her campmates, but concerns over her inability to use the jungle bathroom, she hasn’t shied away from speaking out about her on-screen feuds.

Explaining why she and Cyrell came into conflict, Deni said she was offended when the MAFS star asked her if she could sing.

“I didn’t know Cyrelle because I haven’t lived in Australia for eight years. But I thought, well, for somebody who’s 36. Okay, maybe I don’t know you. It kind of put me on the back foot. Like, you’re Australian, you’re 36, and you’re asking me if I can really sing,” she told The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“It not just rubbed me the wrong way. It just seemed very… Like, you’re Australian. How can you not know that I sing? And you’re 36, you’re not 22. And that’s a bit like, do I need to hit you right now?”

Breaking her silence, Cyrell has claimed that she knew Deni was Marcia Hines’ daughter, but wasn’t aware she also sold records in her own right.

Deni notably clashed with Cyrell Paule in the jungle. (Credit: Channel 10 )

So, while Deni doesn’t show any signs of reconciling with Cyrell, it appears the feeling is very much mutual.

“[Deni had] a very abrupt leaving, and she says sorry to people. But, you know, they apologise in the moment, but then afterwards, later on, they’ll keep the grudge,” Cyrell told Chattr.

“So, it’s like, just for now, in front of the cameras. On TV, it will probably show that we’ve made up. But really, now that we’re back in reality, you can see, I don’t think we’ve quite forgotten what’s happened.”

Cyrell also accused her of ignoring some of their campmates’ requests to follow her on social media, adding that she had made no such gesture herself.

“I didn’t even bother… But apparently, there have been a few people who tried to add her, and she hasn’t followed back,” she added.

