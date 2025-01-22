I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia is the rigorous reality TV show that sees famous faces battle their way through tucker trials, all to *hopefully* be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle for their chosen charity.

Though it may take place in South Africa – and in Australia during COVID – it is certainly no vacation. With no shortage of mental and physical barriers, each and every celeb who enters the jungle is put through the wringer.

So it’s really no surprise that some stars choose to yell those notorious words “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” and leave of their own accord. But over ten seasons of the show, so far, only six contestants have withdrawn from the competition.

Bernard Tomic. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Bernard Tomic | Season 4

Tennis star Bernard Tomic became the first celeb to withdraw from I’m A Celeb after just four days in the jungle, saying that his time on the show had made him reassess his priorities.

“I was hoping to find that something that could just wake me up,” the tennis star said. “I think I’m positive that I’ve found it.”

“Having these four days was one of the best things that could’ve ever happened to me because I found what I need to do and I really need to get back to what I do best.”

“I wasted this whole last year of not playing a lot of tennis and being professional. I need to be competing and playing and what I do best and that’s why I’ve decided to leave.”

Speaking to hosts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris after his departure, Bernard went on to say that he was experiencing self-doubt in the lead-up to the series.

“A couple of days before I was about to fly, I put negative thoughts into my brain and knew it wasn’t the right thing. I think it was my fault for coming and I only realised that after a couple of days here.”

Anthony Mundine (Credit: Channel Ten)

Anthony Mundine | Season 4

Just over a week after Bernard farewelled the jungle, former professional boxer and rugby league player Anthony Mundine also threw in the towel, saying that he missed his family and felt he had accomplished all he set out to do.

“I did all but one of the trails (which I couldn’t compete in because of my foot) and met some great people and went out with a band on an epic trial that you will see tonight,” the celeb wrote on social media.

Anthony pulled the plug on the series not long after completing the infamous Viper Room with his old boxing rival Danny Green. Following his exit, Dr Chris Brown spoke about how rattled the former athlete was from, what he deemed, the show’s “most confronting trial”.

“We’ve run it for four years now and it’s always tested everyone,” the veterinarian told Nova’s Chrissy, Sam & Brownie.

“And during the trial, it certainly looked like it had shaken up Anthony and Danny.”

“After the trial, he was obviously trying to hide how distressed he was going through it.”

Mel Buttle. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Mel Buttle | Season 7

During the show’s seventh season, comedian Mel Buttle decided to leave the jungle due to a crippling phobia of snakes.

Mel was left rattled after she and Real Housewives Of Melbourne star Pettifleur Berenger spotted a snake near the campsite.

“I have a proper phobia of snakes,” the comedian said.

“It’s very strong. This plays into where I go on holiday. I almost didn’t take a comedy tour to India because of it. It’s everything.

“I just don’t know how I could possibly go to sleep or go to the toilet or go and get my washing…here.”

The emotional celeb broke the news to her fellow campmates who were left crestfallen at her decision.

“I have to tell you something,” Mel started.

“I have a huge phobia of snakes. It’s not just a fear, I have a massive phobia and it’s a really bad, bad phobia. I’m not even afraid they’re going to bite me, it’s not that, it’s the image of them, even a photo of them.

“I wanted to try and come here and see how well I would go and then today with Pettifleur, I have been losing my mind all day,” she said. “I feel like sh*t doing this but I have to go, unfortunately.”

But in a true comedic fashion, Mel ended her speech with a joke, saying, “I know I’m going to regret it, but I can always go on Bachelor In Paradise”.

Beau Ryan. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Beau Ryan | Season 8

After confessing he was struggling with jungle life, Beau Ryan shocked his fellow campmates by suddenly withdrawing from I’m A Celeb, saying he wanted to be present for his family.

“I travel a lot, and I work a lot. I remember growing up there was a guy who lived two houses down from me whose dad was always away for work – and I don’t want to be that dad,” the father-of-two told his co-stars.

“My kids need their dad. My wife needs her husband. And I need to find myself back at the moment. I’ve got voices in my head saying ‘Don’t be a p***y,’ ‘Don’t give up’ … but I can’t gain anything else from this show.

“Call it what you like, but … my journey here’s over,” Beau finished, before uttering the phrase: “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here, and I’ll see you on the other side.”

Following his exit from the jungle, Beau took to Instagram to share the touching moment he reunited with his family, saying: “The jungle beat me. It’s time to go home.❤️”

Fast forward to January 2025, and the television star shed new light on his shock departure on Triple M’s Beau, Tarsh & Woodsy, telling his co-hosts that his time on I’m A Celeb left him mentally and physically exhausted.

“I left with four days to go. I didn’t know there were four days to go, but I was so mentally cooked and physically drained. I just had to get home. I was concerned about my wife who was home-schooling the kids. My wife was alone with the kids, no access to family (due to COVID).”

Kerri-Anne Kennerley. (Credit: Channel 10)

Kerri-Anne Kennerley | Season 9

After denying the offer for years, Kerri Anne Kennerley finally agreed to enter the jungle, but she didn’t last long!

Despite her rumoured $180k payday to appear and her desire to win the show and donate prize money (a cool $100k) to Spinal Cure Australia – a cause close to her heart – Kerri just couldn’t cope with life in the jungle, refusing to compete in any bush tucker trials and clashing with her fellow camp mates, especially MAFS alumni Domenica Calarco.

Speaking with The Daily Telegraph shortly after leaving the show, the then 70-year-old said that she left the jungle because of Domenica, and not because of the bush tucker trials she was expected to complete.

”I am a tough old bird but that doesn’t mean what people say isn’t hurtful,” she said.

”I am very disappointed that I couldn’t stay.”

Frankie Muniz. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Frankie Muniz | Season 10

After receiving a heartfelt letter from his wife and son, former child star Frankie Muniz decided to depart the jungle in favour of some family time.

“The weird part is, I’m not an emotional person because I’ve been so busy, I’m almost numb. But I’ve felt so many incredible feelings here with you guys,” an emotional Frankie shared with his campmates as he revealed his decision to leave.

“My current situation with my wife and son is…I’m guilty of not noticing what they do for me.

“Hearing my wife say that my son is sad that I don’t play trucks with him, I realise I’ve been home so many days, and when I’m home I’m not present. And I’m so ready to be present.”