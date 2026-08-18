Inside Rick and Tayla’s house on The Block 2026: See every room reveal 

Even though Rick and Tayla were optimistic during the first week on the show, it wasn’t smooth sailing.

They encountered their first hiccup when they started working on the wrong room. As the week progressed, they rushed to get their room finished.

At first glance, Marty Fox liked the carpet and wardrobes, but said the door was perfect, because it meant that he could leave.

He thought the room was bland, too spacious, and the lights were not aligned correctly.

Shaynna agreed that it lacked personality, adding that “it is void of texture, which means it’s void of emotion”.

She also critiqued the placement of their light switches, which were partially hidden behind the bed.

All of the judges were less than impressed with the bed, which didn’t even have the slats installed. So when Marty lay down to test it, it caved in! It was propped up with books and boxes.

For guest judge Alice Stolz, it didn’t adhere to competition standards.

“I know it’s harsh, but I don’t think these guys are worthy of The Block in what I’m seeing,” she confessed.

Shaynna and Marty agreed it wasn’t worthy of selling, and they didn’t understand their target market.

However, there was a small positive: they all loved the wardrobe they chose, but it was messy inside.

Unfortunately, Rick and Tayla came last during the first week, with an overall score of 17 out of 30. Marty gave them a pass with a 5 out of 10, and they received 6 from Alice and Shaynna.