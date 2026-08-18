  •  
Advertisement
Home The Block

Inside Rick and Tayla’s house on The Block 2026: See every room reveal 

It hasn't been a smooth start for them.
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Loading the player...

Rick and Tayla are the most energetic duo on The Block 2026, who aren’t afraid to give anything a go.

Advertisement

The father and daughter from Altona, Victoria, are incredibly close, and hope they can walk away with the highest reserve come auction day.

Being a part of the show is a dream come true for Rick, who previously applied with Tayla’s twin sister, Shannen.

For the father of two and builder, spending more time with his daughter is incredibly important, after he previously had two cancer diagnoses, and then recovered.

Scroll to see all of their room reveals on The Block 2026.

Advertisement

Every room Rick and Tayla have renovated on The Block

The Block Rick and Tayla
(Credits: Channel Nine )

Week Two: Family Bathrooms

Rick and Tayla came in fourth place with an overall of 18.5 points.

Their room was left unfinished as they finished the week, which affected them in the judging.

While Marty praised its practical direction and Shaynna liked the tiling, it wasn’t enough to win them the week.

Darren ultimately felt their plan was too safe, but it was a marked improvement from Week One.

Tayla and Rick The Block 2026 guest bedroom
(Credit: Channel Nine )

Week One: Guest Bedroom

Even though Rick and Tayla were optimistic during the first week on the show, it wasn’t smooth sailing.

They encountered their first hiccup when they started working on the wrong room. As the week progressed, they rushed to get their room finished.

At first glance, Marty Fox liked the carpet and wardrobes, but said the door was perfect, because it meant that he could leave.

He thought the room was bland, too spacious, and the lights were not aligned correctly.

Shaynna agreed that it lacked personality, adding that “it is void of texture, which means it’s void of emotion”.

She also critiqued the placement of their light switches, which were partially hidden behind the bed.

All of the judges were less than impressed with the bed, which didn’t even have the slats installed. So when Marty lay down to test it, it caved in! It was propped up with books and boxes.

For guest judge Alice Stolz, it didn’t adhere to competition standards.

“I know it’s harsh, but I don’t think these guys are worthy of The Block in what I’m seeing,” she confessed.

Shaynna and Marty agreed it wasn’t worthy of selling, and they didn’t understand their target market.

However, there was a small positive: they all loved the wardrobe they chose, but it was messy inside.

Unfortunately, Rick and Tayla came last during the first week, with an overall score of 17 out of 30. Marty gave them a pass with a 5 out of 10, and they received 6 from Alice and Shaynna.

Rick and Tayla The Block 2026
Rick and Tayla think they have it what it takes to win The Block, do you agree? (Credit: Channel Nine)
Advertisement

Who are Rick and Tayla on The Block 2026?

Rick, 63, has spent most of his career on the tools and worked on more than 100 residential properties.

“I love the satisfaction it brings to the owner once it is finished. I love what I do,” he said.

Tayla, on the other hand, has limited renovating experience, but credits her dad for everything she knows.

Outside of The Block, Tayla, 32, runs women’s-only group training sessions. She also specialises in eyebrow tattooing, waxing and laminating.

Advertisement

She is also the mother to her six-year-old son, Hendrix, whom she shares with her ex-husband.

“I am doing this for him, for our future, so I know it is all going to be worth it,” she said.

See more New Idea on Google – Save us as a Preferred Source

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement