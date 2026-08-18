Inside Rick and Tayla’s house on The Block 2026: See every room reveal 

Rick and Tayla are the most energetic duo on The Block 2026, who aren’t afraid to give anything a go.
The father and daughter from Altona, Victoria, are incredibly close, and hope they can walk away with the highest reserve come auction day.
Being a part of the show is a dream come true for Rick, who previously applied with Tayla’s twin sister, Shannen.
For the father of two and builder, spending more time with his daughter is incredibly important, after he previously had two cancer diagnoses, and then recovered.
Scroll to see all of their room reveals on The Block 2026.
Every room Rick and Tayla have renovated on The Block
Week Two: Family Bathrooms
Rick and Tayla came in fourth place with an overall of 18.5 points.
Their room was left unfinished as they finished the week, which affected them in the judging.
While Marty praised its practical direction and Shaynna liked the tiling, it wasn’t enough to win them the week.
Darren ultimately felt their plan was too safe, but it was a marked improvement from Week One.
Week One: Guest Bedroom
Even though Rick and Tayla were optimistic during the first week on the show, it wasn’t smooth sailing.
They encountered their first hiccup when they started working on the wrong room. As the week progressed, they rushed to get their room finished.
At first glance, Marty Fox liked the carpet and wardrobes, but said the door was perfect, because it meant that he could leave.
He thought the room was bland, too spacious, and the lights were not aligned correctly.
Shaynna agreed that it lacked personality, adding that “it is void of texture, which means it’s void of emotion”.
She also critiqued the placement of their light switches, which were partially hidden behind the bed.
All of the judges were less than impressed with the bed, which didn’t even have the slats installed. So when Marty lay down to test it, it caved in! It was propped up with books and boxes.
For guest judge Alice Stolz, it didn’t adhere to competition standards.
“I know it’s harsh, but I don’t think these guys are worthy of The Block in what I’m seeing,” she confessed.
Shaynna and Marty agreed it wasn’t worthy of selling, and they didn’t understand their target market.
However, there was a small positive: they all loved the wardrobe they chose, but it was messy inside.
Unfortunately, Rick and Tayla came last during the first week, with an overall score of 17 out of 30. Marty gave them a pass with a 5 out of 10, and they received 6 from Alice and Shaynna.
Who are Rick and Tayla on The Block 2026?
Rick, 63, has spent most of his career on the tools and worked on more than 100 residential properties.
“I love the satisfaction it brings to the owner once it is finished. I love what I do,” he said.
Tayla, on the other hand, has limited renovating experience, but credits her dad for everything she knows.
Outside of The Block, Tayla, 32, runs women’s-only group training sessions. She also specialises in eyebrow tattooing, waxing and laminating.
She is also the mother to her six-year-old son, Hendrix, whom she shares with her ex-husband.
“I am doing this for him, for our future, so I know it is all going to be worth it,” she said.
See more New Idea on Google – Save us as a Preferred Source
Share this post