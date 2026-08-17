Inside Courtney and Sev’s house on The Block 2026

Courtney and Sev are happy to be underestimated on The Block 2026, knowing they already have plenty of relevant experience under their belts.

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However, they’ve been keeping the true extent of Courtney’s experience a secret for now, hoping to undersell themselves to their rivals.

“We had a couple of cards up our sleeves, but I think everyone had cards up their sleeves,” Sev exclusively tells New Idea.

“Adam has a station manager job description as a decoy, but by background, he’s a chippy. Chantel’s got a small business decoy, but she’s a chippy, or whatever her qualification is.”

“And Rosco, he’s an estimator in his previous days, and he’s been in the construction industry, which he keeps under wraps.”

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Being a part of the show is a dream come true for the best friends from Brisbane, and they’ve got their eye on the prize.

Courney, 34, is a site manager, working on projects for schools, universities, hotels, resorts, shopping centres, clubs and bars.

Not only that, but she’s also renovated two of her own properties.

Sev, 37, on the other hand, is the creative of the two as a commercial interior designer.

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They describe their friendship as “chaos and calm”, but say that they’re a force when they work together.

Scroll on to see all of their room reveals.

Every room Courtney and Sev have renovated on The Block

(Credits: Channel Nine) Week Two: Family Bathroom Courtney and Sev won Week Two with their Family Bathroom, narrowly beating Adam and Jolene. The judges praised their floor plan and well-positioned cavity slider, as well as their high-impact finishes. They earned 8.5 points from each of the judges, securing them a first-place win with an overall total of 25.5 points. They worked with VELUX on their skylight, with the brand’s Skylight Expert, Carl Swanson, weighing in on their decision to turn the solo light into two. “Courtney and Sev started off with two skylights, with one openable one over the shower, but ultimately went for one large-format fixed option, which removed the bulkhead to let in more light,” he shared. “It would have been nice to have the two skylights, with one of them being operable over the shower.” Advertisement Previous Native ad body. The Block’s Emma and Ben on baby number two: “We’d absolutely love to…” Inside Chantel and Wyatt’s first room reveal on The Block 2026 Inside Adam and Jolene’s house on The Block 2026: Tour every room reveal Next (Credit: Channel Nine) Week One: Guest Bedroom The pair had a stressful start to the week when they envisaged darker elements in their room, but were told to keep it “light, bright and white”. So, they chose to micro cement their wardrobes, in order to fulfil the brief. It was deemed controversial, but Sev exclusively told New Idea that it needed to happen. “I had regrets the minute I started saying it,” Sev exclusively tells us. “It just happened in the moment, but we knew that we had to do it.” “There were a lot of solutions being thrown at us on how we could redress the face of the cabinets. And in that moment, with all our experience and all our due diligence, we knew the micro cement was going to be the best approach.” Thankfully, their decision paid off. From the moment Shaynna Blaze, Marty Fox and guest judge Alice Stolz saw Courtney and Sev’s guest bedroom, they immediately said it stood out from the rest. “This is so different to anything we have seen from the other houses,” Alice gushed, and admired their bravery. She even added that she thought it belonged on a magazine cover! They all acknowledged that the room created a relaxing and tranquil atmosphere. Shaynna also loved the timber detailing on the ceiling and commended the women for thinking about what guests see when they look up. Not only that, but she also loved their wall sconces. While there was plenty to love, the room also had flaws that couldn’t be ignored. Because of the rendering on their wardrobe doors, there was already chipping and scratching, which isn’t practical or appealing. Despite this, they came first with an overall score of 26 out of 30. Marty and Shaynna gave them 8.5, while Alice gave them 9. This meant they got to choose the house they wanted first, and went with House Four. They had to spend a bit in order to secure it, with Scott Cam even raising concerns about them blowing their budget. “But we always said that that week that we were just going to go hell for leather because what was up for grabs wasn’t just $10,000 and off to the next week type of thing – it was a house!” Sev told New Idea.

Courtney and Sev are emerging as strong contenders on The Block 2026. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who are Courtney and Sev on The Block 2026?

Together, the pair have renovated Courtney’s aunty’s investment property, which was damaged in the 2021 floods.

Courtney also helped Sev and her husband Nelson oversee the construction of their home after he had a medical episode and had to move back to Brisbane.

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For the last five years, Sev has also been wearing wigs, due to her dermatologist telling her that her thinning hair was consistent with the condition, androgenetic alopecia.

The best friends have helped each other through tough times and love trying new restaurants together.

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