  •  
Advertisement
Home The Block

The Block 2026 in chaos as “strict” council rule throws contestants a curveball

There isn't any wriggle room around it.
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Loading the player...

The 2026 season of The Block is set to be one of the toughest yet, with council restrictions already causing issues.

Advertisement

Because Mount Eliza is located within the Mornington Peninsula Shire, the show must adhere to regulations already enforced in the local government area.

This marks new territory for the show.

Chantel Wyatt The Block 2026
The Mornington Peninsula’s council restrictions are another obstacle for The Block contestants to tackle this year. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What are the council restrictions on The Block 2026?

This means that the contestants must use their time wisely, because they can only work on their homes between 7am and 6pm on weekdays, and 9pm to 3pm on Saturdays.

Advertisement

Less time has already caused friction amongst the cast, with several teams complaining that it was unfair, wanting to band together to campaign to get additional hours.

This is something that 2025 contestants Emma and Ben know all too well, having renovated their Mornington Peninsula home, which they sold earlier this year. This year, The Block contestants are calling it home.

“Our season, we were chasing every hour in the day,” Ben exclusively tells New Idea about working in Daylesford. “I couldn’t imagine having even less time to get the rooms completed. Good luck to them; every second will count.”

Advertisement

However, The Block’s Executive Producer, Julian Cress, says that it’s a non-negotiable.

“Unlike last year’s more remote location where noise was not a concern, Mount Eliza is a premium residential neighbourhood and we need to adhere to strict council regulation,” he explains.

The Block Emma Ben 2025
Emma and Ben know firsthand what it was like working in the Mornington Peninsula. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Throughout the season, the council will work closely with the show to ensure there are minimal disruptions in the area.

Advertisement

However, because the homes are on private land, the Shire has a limited capacity to enforce regulations and provide permits.

The council’s website states that it has provided planning approvals, including building and planning permits.

Construction is expected to continue after the show was initially filmed, up until October, which would be in the lead-up to the auction.

See more New Idea on Google – Save us as a Preferred Source

Advertisement
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement