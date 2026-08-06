The Block 2026 in chaos as “strict” council rule throws contestants a curveball

The 2026 season of The Block is set to be one of the toughest yet, with council restrictions already causing issues.

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Because Mount Eliza is located within the Mornington Peninsula Shire, the show must adhere to regulations already enforced in the local government area.

This marks new territory for the show.

The Mornington Peninsula’s council restrictions are another obstacle for The Block contestants to tackle this year. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What are the council restrictions on The Block 2026?

This means that the contestants must use their time wisely, because they can only work on their homes between 7am and 6pm on weekdays, and 9pm to 3pm on Saturdays.

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Less time has already caused friction amongst the cast, with several teams complaining that it was unfair, wanting to band together to campaign to get additional hours.

This is something that 2025 contestants Emma and Ben know all too well, having renovated their Mornington Peninsula home, which they sold earlier this year. This year, The Block contestants are calling it home.

“Our season, we were chasing every hour in the day,” Ben exclusively tells New Idea about working in Daylesford. “I couldn’t imagine having even less time to get the rooms completed. Good luck to them; every second will count.”

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However, The Block’s Executive Producer, Julian Cress, says that it’s a non-negotiable.

“Unlike last year’s more remote location where noise was not a concern, Mount Eliza is a premium residential neighbourhood and we need to adhere to strict council regulation,” he explains.

Emma and Ben know firsthand what it was like working in the Mornington Peninsula. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Throughout the season, the council will work closely with the show to ensure there are minimal disruptions in the area.

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However, because the homes are on private land, the Shire has a limited capacity to enforce regulations and provide permits.

The council’s website states that it has provided planning approvals, including building and planning permits.

Construction is expected to continue after the show was initially filmed, up until October, which would be in the lead-up to the auction.

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