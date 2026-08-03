“Why?!” The Block guest judge calls out Courtney and Sev’s divisive micro-cement move

The Block might have only just begun, but Courtney and Sev are already courting controversy.

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The pink team made a bold impression during the debut episode of the Channel Nine show after locking in blue cabinets for the first guest bedroom challenge – before making a last-minute U-turn.

Deciding a style shift was needed to meet the “quiet luxury” brief, the Brisbane best friends chose to micro-cement directly over the brand-new blue wardrobes in a high-risk move that Foreman Dan warned them against.

Speaking to New Idea, design expert and Grafico founder Damian Corney – who has served as a guest judge and long-time sponsor on The Block – mirrored Dan’s concerns.

Courtney and Sev have already divided The Block fans with their bold micro-cement decision. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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“I was yelling at the TV like a crazy person last night: ‘Why didn’t they Grafico it!'” he exclusively tells us, referring to the custom architectural wraps and wall coverings his brand supplies to the show.

“The contestants have my direct number; I’m on call virtually 24/7 when The Block is on! I think they just didn’t understand what type of products are out there to suit the exact issue they had (eg. wrapping joinery to change it from one colour to another).”

Damian warns that micro-cement on cabinetry is a high-maintenance disaster waiting to happen, noting it can crack, shift, and stain over time.

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“These days, there are so many long-term durable and even removable self-adhesive wallpapers and architectural films that look like render (or other finishes) for wrapping joinery. That would be my obvious choice,” he explains.

“I guess we can call it week 1 ‘jitters,’ but I’m not sure why you would think that cement rendering joinery would be a good long-term solution.”

“I think we see this every year though; week one is always a challenge for contestants, and then they all ‘get their groove’ on in weeks ahead – or here’s hoping, so I can stop yelling at my TV!”

The Block’s sponsor and guest judge Damian Corney has shared concerns about their choice. (Credit: Supplied)

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If Damian were in the judging seat this week, he reveals he wouldn’t hold back in his criticisms.

“I can’t pre-empt the judging; however, if I put my judging hat on, I would certainly mark them down heavily as it won’t be a good long-term solution for a brand new luxury home,” he says.

“If they continued on that path in other spaces, that would surely negatively impact the home’s value. Let’s see if the judges mirror my thoughts on Sunday night!”

Whether Shaynna Blaze, Marty Fox, and Darren Palmer agree remains to be seen, but Courtney and Sev could face an early setback when the scores land on Sunday.

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