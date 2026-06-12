The Block’s Kylie Baker shares baby news amid Brad marriage trouble rumours

Kylie Baker has announced that she’s welcomed her fifth child.

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Kylie and Brad competed on the 2024 series of The Block and already share four children: Parker, 11, Bentleigh, eight, Steele, six, and Slade, three.

On April 1, Kylie announced that she was expecting her fifth child, and on June 11, she confirmed that her baby had arrived the week before.

“One week with you,” she gushed in a caption alongside a black-and-white picture of her and her baby’s hand.

She has not confirmed the name or gender of her baby, and Brad also did not feature in either of her posts.

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The Block’s Kylie Baker has welcomed her fifth child. (Credit: Instagram)

Brad has not yet publicly commented on the news, following marriage trouble rumours surrounding the couple since The Block.

While neither has commented on the rumours, Kylie quietly removed his name from her Instagram bio late last year.

Their joint Instagram page has not actively shared any posts since September 2025, raising questions with fans.

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Kylie and Brad famously had a rocky journey on The Block over a “flirtgate” exchange, which threatened to derail their relationship.

Kylie memorably quit the show after Brad made “inappropriate” comments to their co-star Mimi Belperio, leaving things on rocky ground.

Kylie and Brad have been at the centre of marriage trouble rumours since The Block. (Credit: Instagram)

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However, they put on a united front at the 2024 auction, confirming that they were still together.

Despite the on-screen drama, they were still able to take part in the auction and took home a huge $650,000 profit.

Since then, they have kept things private and have not commented on speculation surrounding their relationship.