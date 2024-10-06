New photo reveals relationship status of The Block’s Kylie & Brad

Blockheads Kylie and Brad are going to need more than a hammer and nails to repair their reportedly fractured marriage, or so claim numerous sources close to The Block set.

For weeks, rumours have flown that one of the teams broke up during the latter half of filming, with many fans pointing the finger at Kylie and Brad.

Sources that spoke to our sister publication Woman’s Day said there were rumours that Brad had moved out of the couple’s family home in August.

On top of that, some fans think Kylie’s recent raunchy social media posts are her “showing Brad what he is missing”.

However, a recent photo shared to Kylie’s personal Instagram account seem to shine a new light on the situation.

The picture shows her and Brad happily posing together with their children celebrating Parker’s birthday.

“Happy birthday Parker,” Kylie captioned the post. “We are so proud of you, love you to the moon and back”.

The post was liked by Paige Beechy, who recently left the show and has also jointly called off her wedding with Jesse, and past contestant Kristy Beames.

Other outlets are also adamant that the pair, who have been married for seven years, are still living together and are working through their issues while co-parenting their four children.

One source recently said they have declined doing any media interviews because they don’t feel comfortable talking about what happened, as they are still dealing with the aftermath.

“Whatever their status ends up being at the end of all this, it’s clear there was a breakdown in communication along the way somewhere,” a show source tells New Idea.

Kylie and Brad have seemingly always had a drama-filled relationship. During a recent episode of The Block, Kylie joked that she practically strong-armed Brad into proposing to her.

“He could not have said no,” she said, laughing with other Blockheads during a dinner.

And while viewers have seen the couple constantly butt heads since they arrived on Phillip Island, apparently the worst is still to come.

According to reports, Kylie will storm off the set just short of filming wrapping up for Week 12 – and Brad quickly drops his tools to follow his green-haired wife.

A source told the Daily Mail: “[Kylie] flat-out refused to continue filming, and [she and Brad] didn’t even show up to finish their communal space in Week 13.

“I’ve got no clue how producers are going to handle this on-screen or how they’ll edit around it.”

For now, viewers are counting down the days until Auction Day to find out whether Kylie and Brad will come together and put on a united front – or if only one of them attends. It’s believed filming will take place next month.

“Auction Day needs to hurry up and get here, because we all want to know how this ends up!” says our source.

“Given how this season has played out so far, it’s almost a guarantee that plenty more fireworks could be in store.”