Jesse Maguire and Paige Beechey are taking the title of the youngest couple on this season of The Block... and despite being novices when it comes to renovating experience, they are more than determined to take on the challenge.



The Perth couple are happily engaged and plan to tie the knot at the end of the year. The pair bought their first house together five years ago, though they haven’t yet undertaken any major renovations.



These two have stuck together through thick and thin and no matter what comes their way during the season, their stint on The Block is just another challenge to take on, together.

Jesse is a 29-year-old carpenter from Perth, Western Australia. Like Paige, Jesse grew up watching The Block with his parents – it’s actually the couple’s third attempt to make it as contestants, so you can imagine how excited they are!

Jesse and Paige. (Credit: Channel Nine)

In his career as a carpenter, he has worked on many big projects, meaning he may have a few tricks up his sleeve with the extensive knowledge he has when it comes to building a luxury home.



Though you may not expect it, Jesse is the type of man who wears his heart on his sleeve, so don’t be surprised if you see some vulnerable moments on screen. Most of all, he is excited to meet the other contestants and build those bonds!



“I’m definitely keen to meet everyone and make really good friends on The Block,” he said.

As for Paige, she is a witty 27-year-old claims specialist from Perth, Western Australia. As a strong-willed woman, Paige has no fear or restraint when it comes to speaking her mind and expressing her opinions…

“I feel like sometimes people think I could be mean or rude, but I’m never those things,” she said. “I’m just a direct person and I don’t beat around the bush.”



Paige is also known as the theatrical type and has had a love of drama and the stage in the past… we’re excited to see what’s in store for these two this season!

WHAT TEAM ARE JESSE AND PAIGE ON?

Jesse and Paige are on the Blue Team.

Jesse and Paige reportedly have an early exit… (Credit: Channel Nine)

WHERE DID THE BLOCK’S JESSE AND PAIGE MEET?

Jesse, 29, and Paige, 27, met seven years ago at a rugby grand final. Jesse LOVES all sports, but especially rugby – it was while Jesse was celebrating the win of his rugby grand final that he met Paige, who was out with a friend at the time.



“I chased her down the street and I said, ‘Can I please have your number? I really want to take you out,” Jesse told Domain. “The rest is history.”



The happy couple are very close and can’t seem to stop complimenting each other. “Paige is the most hard-working and motivating person I know,” Jesse said. “She pushes me to be a better person.”



“Jesse has so many beautiful strengths,” Paige said, returning the compliment. “He is so gentle and loving and kind.”

DO JESSE AND PAIGE LEAVE THE BLOCK?

Unfortunately, it seems as though we might not get to see as much of Jesse and Paige on The Block this season. Back in April 2024, an article by Yahoo! Lifestyle revealed that the couple decided to pull out of the competition due to the high-pressure environment.

(Credit: Instagram)

WHEN DO JESSE AND PAIGE LEAVE THE BLOCK?

A production insider allegedly told Yahoo Lifestyle that Jesse and Paige left on their own accord in week five.

ARE JESSE AND PAIGE STILL TOGETHER?

Jesse and Paige are still together and plan to get married at the end of the year! The two love to post each other on their Instagram pages.



Jesse recently celebrated his 30th birthday and Paige shared a sweet message on social media. “Loved doing your 20s with you. Happy 30th to the best man I know,” she wrote.