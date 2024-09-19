Here’s everything we know about Bridgerton season four

Dearest gentle reader, Netflix and Shondaland have confirmed that season four of the smash-hit, record-breaking Regency drama Bridgerton is officially in production.

In the 24 episodes that have aired so far, fans have fallen head over heels for these fictional characters as they have in turn fallen in love with each other.

In season one, it was the ‘diamond’ of the season Daphne Bridgerton who found her happily ever after with Simon, the Duke of Hastings.

Then in season two, it was the eldest Bridgerton offspring Anthony whose hatred for Kate Sharma burned into something much more beautiful.

And more recently in season three, we finally saw Penelope Featherington get her happily ever after with Colin Bridgerton, her long-time friend and crush.

But what does season four have in store? And which beloved characters will be following in their footsteps? Find out below.

Each season of Bridgerton has focused on the love story of one Bridgerton sibling: Daphne, Anthony, and Colin. (Credit: Netflix/Instagram)

Is there going to be Bridgerton season 4?

After the mammoth success of the series, it came as no surprise to anyone that Bridgerton was renewed for a third and then fourth season way back in 2021 ahead of the second season’s premiere.

Fast forward to September 16, 2024, and Netflix confirmed that season four was officially in production.

According to the streaming service, filming is underway at one of the “newly constructed [two acres] backlots of Shepperton Studios, showcasing exquisite replicas of Georgian and Regency architecture including homes, buildings, Mayfair Street, and more,” they said in a statement announcing the news.

“This milestone, 8 months in the making, promises to envelop the beloved show in an even more delightful and authentic atmosphere, transporting audiences to a world of Regency-era splendor,” they added.

Season four of Bridgerton will follow the story of Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha). (Credit: Netflix)

Which couple will Bridgerton season 4 be about?

Season four of Bridgerton will be loosely based on book three, its namesake book, series by Julia Quinn.

In An Offer From A Gentleman, Sophie Beckett (renamed to Baek in the TV adaption) sneaks into a masquerade ball held at the Bridgerton manor dressed in a dazzling silver gown. Here, she crosses paths with the bohemian second son of the family Benedict.

Despite being the daughter of an Earl, Sophie has been relegated to the role of an indentured servant by her stepmother, but soon finds herself in front of the handsome Benedict once more when he rescues her from a disagreeable situation – this time without masks between them.

Undoubtedly the plot of Bridgerton season four will follow closely to that of the book; Benedict will battle his attraction to the mysterious ‘Lady in Silver’ and the beauty dressed in housemaid attire that he ‘saved’ – not realising they are one and the same.

Luke Thompson will be returning to his role as Benedict and will be joined by Australian actress Yerin Ha who will portray his love interest Sophie Baek.

The unfolding love story of Francesca Bridgerton and Lord John Stirling is also expected to be heavily featured in season four. (Credit: Netflix)

Who is in the cast of Bridgerton season 4?

It has been brought to this author’s attention that the vast majority of cast members from the first three seasons of Bridgerton will be returning.

This includes Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (as the voice of Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), and Polly Walker (Portia Featherington).

They will be joined by newcomers Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, and Isabella Wei who have been cast as Lady Araminta Gun (Sophie’s stepmother), and her daughters Rosamund and Posy Li – newcomers to the ton who are sure to cause a ruckus.

It has not yet been confirmed if Pheobe Dynevor and Jean Page Hastings will return to their roles as the Duke and Duchess of Hastings. Netflix has also yet to confirm if Simone Ashley will return as Kate Bridgerton or if Harriet Cains and Bessie Carter will be returning to their roles of Philipa and Prudence Featherington respectively.

Cast and crew of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” Season 3 at the world premiere in May 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Where can I watch Bridgerton season 4 in Australia?

Given each season of Bridgerton takes approximately eight months to film and then requires additional time to be edited and dubbed, it should come as no surprise that new episodes are still a while away.

However, it’s not all bad news!

Showrunner Jess Brownell has previously confirmed that the production team is working hard behind the scenes to put more seasons out at a faster pace.

“We’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range.”

Given that season three of Bridgerton premiered in May 2024, it’s likely that season four of the beloved series will drop sometime in mid to late 2025.

In the meantime, you can watch seasons one to three (and the spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) on Netflix now.