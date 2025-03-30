Will Jeff & Rhi be getting married IRL at the MAFS reunion?

From the moment they set eyes on each other at the altar of their Married At First Sight wedding, Rhi and Jeff have seemed destined to last the distance.

Advertisement

And now, as the juggernaut series draws to an end for another year, New Idea has heard the couple could share some very exciting news in the upcoming reunion episodes, which will air next week.

“Don’t be surprised if Rhi and Jeff arrive at the reunion already engaged – for real,” our insider reveals.

“Things are very serious between them and announcing that they’re planning a real-life wedding at the reunion would be the perfect way to end their time in the experiment!”

Fans are hoping these two work out – dubbing them as the “successful” couple from this season. (Credit: New Idea)

Advertisement

Since filming wrapped on MAFS late last year, account manager Rhi, 34, and electrician Jeff have been spotted in public together on several occasions.

This included at his recent 40th birthday party, where an emotional Rhi delivered a very romantic speech.

“You’re the best person that I’ve ever met and the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Rhi gushed in a video shared by the podcast So Dramatic! on their Instagram.

Jeff then gave his own speech, telling Rhi: “I do love you so much.”

Advertisement

We can’t get over how cute they are together! (Credit: New Idea).

When New Idea caught up with the couple for a photo shoot and chat, things certainly seemed serious between them.

Jeff told us he had given Rhi the key to his apartment (during home visits on the show) because he “wanted Rhi to be around as much as possible”.

“We got along so well living with each other [in the experiment], so I knew I wanted that to continue,” Jeff explained.

Advertisement

“So I thought, ‘Why not give her a key?’ And then she can just come over whenever she wants.”

They had met before but love blossomed this time! (Credit: New Idea).

Rhi and Jeff were careful not to give too much away during our time together, but they did admit to wanting kids one day.

They also hinted at the engagement buzz by telling us they’ve thought about what a real-life wedding would look like for them.

Advertisement

They both agree there won’t be any TV cameras next time around!

No matter what the future holds, this couple struck gold on MAFS.

“We just get on so well,” Rhi confirms.

“We don’t argue, our views and values are very similar and we’re very similar people.”

Advertisement

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.