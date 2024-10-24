Queen Camilla to star on Aussie reality TV show

King Charles and Queen Camilla had an action-packed itinerary during their whirlwind visit to Australia this month.

Despite their dozens of engagements stretched across Sydney and Canberra, they surprisingly still had time to make an impromptu appearance on one of Australia’s biggest reality television shows – Married at First Sight.

Britain’s Queen Camilla (C) poses for a group photo during a visit to Green Square Library in Sydney on October 22, 2024. (Credit: Getty)

With the monarch engaged elsewhere, his wife of almost two decades headed to Green Square Library on Tuesday, October 22nd to meet with local schoolchildren to discuss books and writing.

The royal also met with past participants of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition and awarded certifications to current and past participants.

For security reasons, royal engagement dates, times, and locations were not made public until after they had occurred, meaning that when Her Majesty arrived in Green Square, many locals and passersby were taken by surprise—including the MAFS 2025 cast!

A huge crowd amassed outside of Green Square Library, all of whom were vying for the opportunity to have a glimpse of the Queen. (Credit: @iwansunito)

As they were preparing to film the final dinner party of the season in their apartments at OneGlobal Resorts in Green Square, they were interrupted by the sound of sirens from the royal motorcade that transported Queen Camilla.

Given Green Square Library is located right next door to their accommodation, the brides and grooms had a birds-eye view of all the action from their balconies.

Speaking with Yahoo Lifestyle, an insider source revealed that while producers were unaware the Queen would be appearing when they did, they quickly sprung into action.

“All of the cast were filming on their iPhones and producers quickly repositioned the camera crew to get footage. They know it’d be ratings gold to try and feature a royal onto the show somehow.”

We can’t wait to see this unfold on our screens in a few months time!