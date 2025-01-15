While the 2025 season of Married At First Sight Australia isn’t set to air until January 27th, based on the trailers we have seen, there will certainly be no shortage of drama!
This week, Channel Nine announced its list of eager brides and grooms, and throughout the mix, there are some familiar faces among the new MAFS 2025 contestants.
From The Bachelor to Neighbours, see where these cast members have appeared before MAFS.
Familiar faces of Married at First Sight Australia
Sierah Swepstone
Age: 31
Where you’ve seen them: The Bachelor
Sierah Swepstone is no stranger to the spotlight! Set to appear on MAFS, Sierah is known for her stint on Jimmy Nicholson’s version of The Bachelor after dropping one of the most iconic one-liners on the show, saying that Jimmy wasn’t into “tall, horny bogans.”
Jeff Gobbels
Age: 39
Where you’ve seen them: Neighbours
Jeff Gobbels previously starred in the popular soap opera Neighbours. He appeared on the show for three episodes in 2017 as police officer Kurt Bridges. However, Jeff is a star beyond the screen as well…
Jeff served as captain of Eastern league powerhouse Balwyn from 2020 to 2023. According to Yahoo Lifestyle, he has accidentally been paired with an ex-partner on MAFS.
Paul Antoine
Age: 30
Where you’ve seen them: The Real Love Boat
As reported by the Daily Mail, Perth-based fitness coach Paul Antoine will join the MAFS cast in 2025.
Paul briefly starred on the Channel 10 series The Real Love Boat in 2022.
Teejay Halkias
Age: 25
Where you’ve seen them: Big Brother Australia
Teejay Halkias appeared on the 15th season of Big Brother Australia, placing ninth in the Big Brother house following his time on the show.
According to Yahoo Lifestyle, Teejay has been cast in Married At First Sight as an intruder after six cast members allegedly quit in the first two weeks of production.
Carina Mirabile
Age: 31
Where you’ve seen them: The Claremont Murders
Married at First Sight is not the first time Carina Mirabile has been in front of the camera. According to the agency Now Talent, she has starred in the Seven Network’s two-part special called The Claremont Murders.
Along with this, she has also appeared in an Australian music video, a superhero short film called TITAN, and was an extra in MTV’s show Love & HipHop when she lived in New York. Carina has also appeared in various commercials.
Rhi Disljenkovic
Age: 34
Where you’ve seen them: Social media
Though not a reality TV star, Rhi Disljenkovic is a fitness influencer and according to the Daily Mail, will be looking for love on the upcoming season of MAFS.
The Melbourne-based blogger allegedly has connections with reality TV contestants such as former MAFS star Eden Harper and The Bachelor stars Matt Agnew and Sam Wood, who follow her on Instagram.
Ryan Donnelly
Age: 36
Where you’ve seen them: Social media and possibly in film or tv
According to the Daily Mail, his StarNow and TheRightFit profiles, which promote actors and influencers, have been deactivated. The outlet also published photos of him dressed as a police officer for a television series.