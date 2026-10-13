“I can’t believe you’re doing this…” Sam Armytage’s Channel Seven fling exposed

She may be with the Nine Network now, but Samantha Armytage has admitted to a fling with one of her former Seven co-stars!

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Whilst appearing on Kyle Sandilands Live to promote her upcoming YouTube series, Act Two, the TV presenter and journalist confessed that she had briefly dated Seven newsreader Michael Usher.

Michael’s 20-year-old son Max stars on Kyle’s show as Intern Max and grilled Sam about her romance with his dad.

Caught out! (Credit: Kyle Sandilands Live)

“There used to be some stuff in the press about Dad and you … that you and him had relations?” Max questioned, to a laughing Sam.

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“I can’t believe you are doing this to your own father, Max,” she replied. “We went out on a few dates.”

Host Kyle then quickly commented, “That was Act One!” to which Sam agreed with a laugh.

Back in 2015 and then again in 2017, rumours circulated that Sam and Michael were dating though neither addressed the claims at the time. The former Sunrise star married Richard Lavender in 2020 but the pair announced their split in 2024.

Sam has been single since splitting from her husband Richard Lavender in December 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

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“Yes, Richard and I have separated. All break ups are hard, but it’s somewhat lessened by the fact that it’s amicable and we wish the best for each other,” she told The Daily Telegraph at the time.

The Golden Bachelor host also commented on her split with Richard to Stellar, adding that she not only divorced but changed jobs that year as well.

“What I’ll say for my marriage [is] we gave it a go,” she explained to the publication.

“It didn’t work out, so we moved on. Last year was a big year.”

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Michael has three children with ex-wife Annalie and has been dating his girlfriend since 2020. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Meanwhile Michael has been dating his current girlfriend Georgina, a private corporate lawyer, since 2020.

He and ex-wife Annalie share three children, Tom, Max and Alex.

Speaking of his 2013 separation to Stellar in 2020, Michael said “When you go through a sad time in your life, when you’ve got everything going at speed and you hit a wall and stop dead, you slide down that wall and fall in a heap – and I did that.”

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