NEED TO KNOW John Farnham’s absence was keenly felt at a special family night.

was keenly felt at a special family night. Behind the scenes, his loved ones are focused firmly on his care

His son Rob Farnham’s frank admission has shed n ew light on John’s health situation

has shed n Fans are sending prayers as they wish for his final days to be “filled with comfort”

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It’s the simple but sorrowful sentiment being shared by John Farnham fans as concern continues for the much-loved singer amid his ongoing health battle: they just want him to be comfortable.

Across social media, supporters have been sending messages of love to the 77-year-old, with many expressing the same heartfelt wish as details about his day-to-day life post-cancer continue to emerge.

“I hope they’re keeping John comfortable as possible,” one fan shared on social media after John, understandably, missed the opening night of Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical in Sydney on November 25.

“My wish for him is to be comfortable, pain-free and surrounded by the ones he loves,” another wrote.

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With John too ill to attend, his wife Jill and sons James and Rob represented him at the opening night of Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical. (Credit: Instagram/Getty)

The messages come after John’s wife Jill and sons Rob and James put on a united front for the opening night of Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical.

Also there for support were James’ partner, Tessa Effedni, and Rob’s pregnant wife Melissa Kelly.

It was their second family outing in recent times, with the trio previously representing John at the The Songs of John Farnham: A Living Legend – The Celebration Concert at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena in September.

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While the family put on brave smiles for the occasion, which came after the happy news that another grandson is on the way, John’s absence was keenly felt.

“Watching John’s story come to life on stage, reliving the highs, the music and the moments that made him a national treasure, was bittersweet for those closest to him,” a source tells New Idea.

“They would have loved nothing more than to have John sitting alongside them in the audience, sharing in the applause and seeing his remarkable journey celebrated. But they know that’s simply not possible right now.”

John’s grandson Jett is his whole world. (Credit: Instagram)

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Away from the spotlight, the family’s focus remains firmly on John.

Those close to the tight-knit Farnham clan say Jill, Rob, James and their respective partners are devoted to making sure John has everything he needs, with comfort, dignity and quality time with loved ones taking priority.

“They want John to know just how loved he is,” the source says. “Making sure he is comfortable and well cared for is what matters most to them.”

The reality of John’s health was laid bare recently when Rob offered a candid glimpse into his father’s life now.

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“He is still in a wheelchair, he is still attached to a breathing apparatus, he still has 24-hour care… that is the normal now,” Rob shared.

Rob and Mel’s baby news video seemingly showed that John now uses a motorised wheelchair. (Credit: Instagram)

For fans, the frank update has only made their messages of support more poignant.

There is no expectation for a new public appearance. Instead, the overwhelming hope is simply that John is being well cared for, surrounded by the people he loves and is aware of just how much he still means to Australians.

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“Despite everything he has been through, the family are holding on to the little moments of happiness,” our source adds.

“They are doing everything they can to keep John’s spirits up and surround him with positivity. [Grandson] Jett is a real ray of light [in his life].

“There is still so much love and warmth around him, and that’s what matters most right now.

“More than anything, they just want him to be as comfortable and content as possible.”