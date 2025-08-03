John Farnham’s incredible life to be celebrated in 2026 musical

John Farnham is still recovering from his oral cancer ordeal. But exciting plans are afoot to bring the 76-year-old’s music back to the stage in 2026.

Advertisement

Next year marks the 40th anniversary of John’s album, Whispering Jack and a musical about the years leading up to the creation of the iconic 1986 record is in the works.

A new musical about John’s amazing life is in the works! (Credit: Getty)

Who is starring in the John Farnham musical?

Earlier whispers suggest pop star Cody Simpson is one name being bandied about to play John.

“He recently starred in a production of Guys and Dolls and was sensational,” a source tells New Idea. “He definitely in consideration to play John in this upcoming musical.”

Advertisement

Our source adds that David Campbell is “in the mix” too.

He’s The Voice and we understand there’s going to be a musical about a special time in John’s life! (Credit: Getty)

What’s the John Farnham musical about?

However, a source tells New Idea, “they may opt to cast an unknown and make them a star! Whoever plays John must be able to embody his humble charisma as well as belt out his hits like ‘You’re the Voice’ and ‘Pressure Down’. They would have to be the whole package.”

Farnsy’s manager Gaynor Wheatley has confirmed the project is well underway.

Advertisement

“We did a U-turn with the storyline and it’s now biographical, focusing on the years 1980 to 1986,” Gaynor told the Herald Sun last week. “The songs have been worked in beautifully with the story. It’s really good. I am hoping it will be ready for 2026 to celebrate 40 years of Whispering Jack.”

Last year, Cody Simpson wowed audiences when he starred in a production of Guys and Dolls. (Credit: Getty)

A big year for John

It’s been a big year for the legendary singer. John’s youngest son, James, and his partner, Dr Tessa Effendi, announced the birth of their son – and John’s first grandchild – on July 1.

An elated John, who is known as ‘Pa’ to Jett, and his wife of 52 years, Jill, shared their joy at becoming first-time grandparents.

Advertisement

“We are over the moon about the arrival of this perfectly beautiful little boy,” they said. “He’s already filled our hearts with so much love and we’re so proud and happy for James and Tessa!”

In a special move, James and Tessa shared the news of Jett’s birth on John’s 76th birthday.

Now that he’s been given the health all clear, John’s family have had much to celebrate this year. (Credit:Instagram)

A touch of paradise!

As for John and Jill’s eldest son, Robert, he married his “best friend” and longtime partner, Melissa Kelly, in February 2024. John attended their wedding, with sources telling New Idea at the time that he “would have been the proudest dad ever”.

Advertisement

A newly-minted grandpa – and having his incredible life turned into a stage show – life is like a touch of paradise for John right now!