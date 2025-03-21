My honest thoughts on Cody Simpson’s Guys & Dolls on Sydney Harbour

Details

Show: Guys & Dolls

Location: Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour

Duration: Approx. 2 hours and 50 minutes with an interval

When: 21 March – 20 April

Cast: Cody Simpson (Sky Masterton), Annie Aitken (Sarah Brown), Bobby Fox (Nathan Detroit), Angelina Thomson (Miss Adelaide), Jason Arrow (Nicely-Nicely Johnson)

Music and Lyrics: Frank Loesser

Book: Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

Do you ever watch something that makes you think, ‘I hope I never forget this’?

Guys & Dolls on Sydney’s Harbour has created one of those core memories for me.

The whole musical is more than just the performance – it’s a whole experience.

Based off Damon Runyon’s short stories about the underground crime scene of the 20s and 30s, the show first premiered on Broadway in November 1950. Guys & Dolls is set in 1950s Manhattan.

The show won five Tony awards the year after, and for good reason.

The storyline centres around a gambler who has been challenged to do what others think is the ‘impossible’: take a female missionary to Havana. However, the bet has a hidden motive, which is to finance a crap game.

Although I had seen Guys & Dolls before (Bridge Theatre in London, 2023), this was my time seeing any show at Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour.

I had heard great things but in all honestly I didn’t realise just how great the venue is.

A stage and backdrop like no other

The whole experience started before the performance even began!

When I first arrived, I walked straight down to the stage to check it out before grabbing a drink and some food from one of the bars. Everything is outside so if you’re heading along make sure you bring a layer in case it gets cold.

The combination of the sun slowly setting behind Sydney’s skyline and cheerful jazzy music playing made me feel like I was at some sort of theme park. It’s a great way to put anyone in a good mood right from the get go.

Once the show began, I knew that we were in for one hell of a show.

With Sydney’s iconic Opera House and Harbour Bridge in the background, you’d think they would be distracting while the show was on.

But no – the lights and glitz and glamour of the costumes and stage managed to capture my attention the whole time.

From the first note, the orchestra was on display, playing their delightful tunes from a platform above the stage. This was an interesting element as you don’t usually see the orchestra, but I loved it.

The staging and set were incredible – there were many moving parts, with some parts of the set coming in from cranes above! The comically large taxi centre stage was used in creative ways, with the doors, boot and bonnet used to change set locations.

Something I’ve never seen before was the angle of the stage which was declining down towards the audience. This meant all the acting, singing and dancing was done by the cast on an angle!

I had been told by the Opera Australia publicity team that actor, singer and former competitive swimmer Cody Simpson, who plays Sky Masterson, had been doing some “calf exercises” to prepare for the show!

The stage looks flat from an audience perspective you sit down – and it was great because you are able to see everything.

And of course, you can’t forget the fireworks, which I’m told is a key part of the Handa Opera Sydney Harbour shows.

I don’t want to spoil when they’re on, but let’s just say that it’s perfect timing. It made me want to jump up on stage to join in on the dancing (even though I can’t dance to save my life).

Impressive cast

As for the cast, each came in with their own strengths, with each one nailing their accent.

Cody Simpson, 28, brought in the ‘star’ factor; there were whispers of excitement in the crowd when he first came on to the stage. As the kids say, he has ‘rizz’ (charisma) which is perfect for the smooth gambler Sky Masterson.

His voice suited the character well, although I did wish his microphone was a teeny bit louder.

Annie Aitken, who plays Sarah Brown, nailed the vocals. She had a voice one can only dream of having. It is so clear and strong! I particularly loved her in ‘If I Were A Bell’.

One actress who caught my attention in particular was Angelina Thomson, who plays Miss Adelaide. Her fun take on the character added charm and a lightness to the storyline. You could tell the audience would get excited to see her whenever her character was on stage.

Angelina played an exceptional Miss Adelaide. (Image:OperaAustralia).

Bobby Fox, who plays Miss Adelaide’s fiancé Nathan Detroit, drew me in to his brilliant acting. His comical timing was on point and I thoroughly enjoyed watching him.

Final verdict?

As for my favourite number… it’s got to be the classic ‘Sit Down You’re Rocking The Boat’ led by Jason Arrow, who plays Nicely-Nicely Johnson (you may recognise him from his four years playing Alexander Hamilton).

This number features most of the cast – and I couldn’t help but think about how Cody Simpson (Sky Masterton) and Angelina Thomson (Miss Adelaide) must feel about missing out – the energy was thriving and I personally would have been gutted to be left out of that number if I were them!

And if I had to pick one scene I want to see again? ‘Crapshooters Ballet’! The ensemble were 10/10.

Overall, a fantastic show at an incredible breathtaking venue. The cast and crew took this classic 1950s musical and made it feel fun, new, and refreshing.

Fun fact about Guys & Dolls – it launched Tom Cruise’s acting career! He played Nathan Detroit in his high school production after his wrestling dreams were cut short by an injury…

