They say the true test for any new relationship is wading through the tough times, and when it comes to Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson, there’s no second-guessing anymore – the swimming sweethearts are the real deal!
After Cody went public with their romance in July 2022 in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games that year with a “hard launch” post of the duo in Barcelona, the lovebirds have only gone from strength to strength in their relationship.
Along with the harder times, they have also been there to lift each other and celebrate wins.
Scroll on for all the cutest photos, relationship updates, and comments Emma and Cody have made about each other since they started dating.
Emma showed her support for her beau at the red-carpet premiere of the new Sydney musical production of Guys and Dolls in March 2025.
Along with cheering him on when the Handa Opera production of Guys and Dolls on Sydney Harbour officially began, Emma also shared sweet photos from the dress rehearsals, where she expressed how proud she was of her partner.
The couple dressed their best for the Michael Jackson Musical premiere in Sydney in March 2025.
Both lovers of the water, the couple enjoyed some relaxation by the sand in early 2025.
Accompanying an Instagram carousel, Emma captioned the above image: “Beach afternoon w my 🤍”.
The couple enjoyed a dip and some follow-up relaxation in February, sharing this happy photo of their afternoon of well-needed rest together on social media.
For her first summer break in January 2025, Emma kicked back and relaxed with her beau.
In the carousel of photos, the couple enjoyed time at the beach and enjoyed some seafood on the barbecue!
For the caption, the Olympian said she was “soaking it all up”.
The couple scrubbed up for Dior’s Ball of Dreams in Darling Point, where they were invited as guests.
Cody shared a sweet carousel of photos on Instagram with his partner.
The soiree was held in a ballroom in Sydney and also featured a refined dinner, and exquisite performances.
The couple made sure to capture all the glamour and style from the night.
In a sweet post, Emma said they were living out their Bridgerton dreams.
Emma and Cody dressed to impress for the opening of Dior’s Brisbane menswear boutique in December 2024.
They certainly brought out all of the stops in the fashion department.
Retirement looks good on these two!
The couple stepped out in style at the 2024 GQ Australian Men of the Year Awards which were held at White Bay Power Station in Sydney on December 4, 2024.
At the event, Emma was named ‘Sportsperson of the Year. and much to her surprise, Cody presented her with the award.
“I had the honour of presenting Emma with the utmost deserved Sportsperson of the Year 2024,” he wrote in an Instagram post to celebrate the occasion.
Cody supported Emma at the Marie Claire Women of the Year Awards for 2024 on November 13 where she was nominated for, and won ‘Icon of the Year’.
Taking to Instagram to reflect on the evening, Emma described it as “unforgettable” and “surreal” to win.
“Being surrounded by so many extraordinary women making such a powerful impact, left me deeply inspired. I’m also very lucky to have my man beside me every step of the way,” she penned at the time.
In an interview with Marie Claire on the evening, Cody said it was “an absolute honour” to stand by Emma’s side.
“I’m so proud to stand by her side. To see her nominated for something like this is special.”
While sharing photos of himself arm in arm with his gorgeous girl at the Myer Precious Metal Gala in Melbourne, Cody penned “If this is just the beginning, life is gonna be beautiful!”
“Nights out with my love,” Emma captioned this post from August 20th.
That same week, Cody took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his partner.
“Golden girl. Emma, to have had a seat to watch you compete and complete your Olympic career with such grace and power was a privilege. You inspire me immensely and it’s an honour to be your man! I’m punching and I know it so I’m glad you haven’t figured that out yet!”
“Celebratory dinner in Paris, ❤️ ” Emma captioned this photo of her and Cody.
In her final Olympic Games, she won a Gold in the Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay, Silver in the Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay, and Bronze in the Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay.
Cody had previously taken to social media to reveal that there were “no words to articulate” his pride for his “Olympic champion.”
Cody joined Emma in Paris as she competed in the Olympic Games in 2024, cheering her on from the sidelines.
To celebrate her achievements in the pool, the couple were invited to attend an event hosted by Swiss luxury watchmaker brand Omega.
In a podcast interview with Richard and Christian Wilkins on their podcast The Apple & The Tree, the singer-turned-swimmer described his girlfriend as “one of the greatest.”
“I learn from her often. And to be able to have that understanding, that mutual understanding at home and when we’re training is special, to have that kind of connection….” Cody continued.
Younger sister Alli chimed in, referring to her sister-in-law Emma as “lovely” and “gorgeous” and that her brother had “never seemed happier.”
Over the years, the couple have also shared several relationship updates to their social media accounts celebrating several exciting milestones together.
In May 2024, Emma shared some candid snaps of the couple out and about and in their Gold Coast home where they live together.
She also shared this mirror selfie taken by Cody in his music room.
In 2019, the singer-songwriter turned his focus from his music career to professional swimming, eventually making his debut with the Australian Swim Team in 2022 after qualifying for the Commonwealth Games.
Ahead of the Olympics, Cody took to his Instagram account to share a sweet tribute to his girlfriend to celebrate their anniversary.
“2 precious years with this one,” he wrote, sharing an adorable picture of the pair locking lips, his loving girlfriend Emma commemorating the milestone with a repost to her Instagram story.
In January 2024, Cody was every bit the proud boyfriend when Emma was named Young Australian of the Year for 2024.
“The most special human @emmamckeon. Congratulations my love. So proud of you,” he wrote at the time.
Mere weeks earlier, Emma had also shared a sweet birthday message to her love, who turned 27 on January 11.
“Happy birthday @codysimpson ❤️ Always making me smile, always making me laugh.”
Keeping the good times going, the gold-medal Olympic athlete shared another snap of the pair continuing the celebrations and wrote “The week for celebrating you 🎂.”
Wrapping up an exciting year (including some World Swimming Championship wins), Emma shared this photo with Cody, the pair posing in front of a Christmas tree after spending the day with Emma’s family.
“A special end to 2023 ❤️,” she captioned this photo.
Cody made a sweet tribute to his partner in December 2023 as she competed at the Queensland Swimming Championships: “This woman never ceases to inspire me just simply being the human being she is. Humble, kind, and full of dreams,” he wrote at the time.
The same month, Cody spoke about how his girlfriend kept him grounded amidst his fame.
“Emma is a huge part of my life, and has been such a positive influence on me in terms of keeping me grounded since we met.”
“She is a really calming presence, she has really helped me, and she just impresses me so much, she is such a wonderful person.”
Cody and Emma were matchy in a stylish black and white tuxedo and gown as they attended the wedding of fellow Australian Olympic swimmer Mack Horton and his high school sweetheart Ella Walter in October 2023.
“How good is love 🤍⛪️🕊️,” Emma captioned this sweet snap.
To celebrate Cody’s 26th birthday in January 2023, he and Emma jetted off to the south coast of New South Wales for a winery tour.
“South Coast toast to the birthday boy last week 🎂,” wrote Emma.
The lovebirds celebrated the new year with their family and friends presumably in Cody’s hometown of the Gold Coast.
“2022 was our year 🤍 Excited to see what the next year brings,” Emma wrote in the caption of this smiley snap with her boyfriend.
Speaking of exciting things, 2023 was when Cody and Emma took a huge next step in their relationship, the pair purchasing a five-bedroom home on the Gold Coast, valued at $1.8 million.
In November 2022, Emma and Cody made their red carpet debut at an event with Swimming Queensland, captioning this photo with “Life is good 🖤.”
This Joker celebrated Halloween in 2022 with a corpse bride.
On a sunny September spring day, the duo ventured to the beach, where Cody captured this heart-warming selfie.
“Days like these with you ❤️,” wrote Emma.
“Swimmer of the Year Awards with my number 1’s. And a very special night celebrating with @davidmckeon on his incredible swimming career,” wrote Emma as she stepped out with her other half for a fancy family occasion in August 2022.
The couple went “official” with their romance (at least on social media) while they were traveling around Europe in July 2022.
This photo was taken in Venice, Italy, with love.
“A brief rendezvous in Barcelona with my love,” Cody wrote as he revealed he was dating Emma for the first time to his millions of Instagram followers in 2022.
That same month, Cody’s mum Angie told 7News that her son had never been so happy: “I’ve never seen him so happy. Like this is the most authentically happy I’ve ever seen him in my life.”
Emma’s mum and dad shared similar sentiments: “[It’s] probably the happiest I’ve seen her, I’m going to say, over the last number of years.”