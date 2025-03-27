They say the true test for any new relationship is wading through the tough times, and when it comes to Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson, there’s no second-guessing anymore – the swimming sweethearts are the real deal!

After Cody went public with their romance in July 2022 in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games that year with a “hard launch” post of the duo in Barcelona, the lovebirds have only gone from strength to strength in their relationship.

Along with the harder times, they have also been there to lift each other and celebrate wins.

Scroll on for all the cutest photos, relationship updates, and comments Emma and Cody have made about each other since they started dating.

