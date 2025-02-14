In June 2024, reports surfaced that Suri Cruise’s relationship with her adoptive siblings Connor and Isabella Cruise was as good as “non-existent.”

Speaking with the Daily Mail at the time, an insider source revealed that as well as being estranged from her father Tom Cruise, the siblings “haven’t had contact in a decade.”

According to the source, the “first and foremost” reason was the church of Scientology of which Suri and her mother Katie Holmes are not members.

Before Suri was born, Tom adopted to children with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. (Credit: Getty)

“Suri’s father and brother do not associate with her because of their devotion to the church, so why would she have a relationship with her siblings?” the source said.

They added that there was also a level of “jealousy” between the siblings as Suri was Tom’s only biological child.

“They are grateful they were adopted but having no relationship with their mum [Nicole Kidman], her family, Suri, and that entire circle made them feel [like] outcasts.”

While Connor has reportedly tried to maintain contact over the years, the source noted that “he doesn’t try anymore” and that Isabella was “never close” with Suri.

Reports suggest that while Connor tried to maintain a relationship with his half-sister, his sister Isabella did not. (Credit: Supplied)

What is Suri Cruise doing today?

It’s been a busy season of life for Suri, who turned 18 on April 18th, 2024.

Once dubbed the most famous baby in America by the press, from her very first breath she was thrust into the spotlight.

It was a whirlwind romance for her famous parents, her father famously declaring his love for Katie while jumping up and down on a couch during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2005.

After just two months of dating, they became engaged, going on to wed on November 18th, 2006, Katie quickly fell pregnant with their first and only child – Suri.

Sadly, the marriage came to an end six years later when Katie filed for divorce where she claimed in court documents that she wanted “to protect Suri from Scientology”, the church where her father, was a long-time and devoted member.

Enjoying a stroll in NYC with her mother Katie by her side. (Credit: Backgrid)

Does Suri ever seen Tom Cruise?

In the 12 years since the divorce was finalised, Suri has not been photographed with Tom, who she is rumoured to be estranged from.

What is Suri’s new name?

It is currently unclear if she still uses the last name Cruise, but in a program for her school play in 2023, she was listed as Suri Noelle, her mother’s middle name.

We can’t believe how grown-up Suri looks here in this photo taken on April 14th, 2024. (Credit: Backgrid)

Shortly after Suri celebrated her milestone 18th birthday, New Idea heard a “dampener” was put on celebrations after Dakota Fanning revealed in an interview with US Harper’s Bazaar that “thoughtful” Tom had sent her a birthday year since they co-starred in 2005’s War of the Worlds.

“For Dakota to come out the week of Suri’s birthday and talk about getting presents and a birthday cake from Tom was a shock,” our insider source shared with us.

A fiercely protective Katie is understood to be “annoyed” at Dakoa’s “insensitive” comments.

“It’s not fair for [Suri] to feel that some random co-star gets more attention from her father than she does,” the insider snipped.

Suri was the world’s most famous baby at one point. (Credit: Getty)

What has Katie Holmes said about Suri?

Regardless, we know that the love she receives from her actress mother more than makes up for the absence of her dad.

“I didn’t know how much love I had in me. It’s overwhelming,” Katie gushed of Suri in a 2014 interview with Glamour.

“Every day I discover more about this spectacular human being I get to be the mother of.”

In the same interview, Katie shared how she felt “grateful” to be the mother of her daughter, describing Suri as “incredible.”

Katie has worked hard to make sure Suri has a normal childhood. (Credit: Getty)

In an additional interview with Town & Country three years later, the Dawson’s Creek actress said that Suri was “the most important person” in her life.

“It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do [as an actress], but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

“Motherhood means everything to me,” she later told PEOPLE.

“My main goal is just [to] let her know how much I love her.”