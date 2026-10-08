Meghan spotted on London dinner date with surprising celeb

Meghan Markle is settling back into life in the UK and has been spotted with a famous face without husband Prince Harry.

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However unlike the cosy Cotswolds pubs she’s been enjoying with friends in the countryside, the mother-of-two has been spotted without the family in the British capital.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted at glitzy London venue Claridges on a dinner date with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

In a video shared to TikTok, the person behind the camera filmed their table clinking glasses of champagne but Meghan was sitting in a corner booth.

Dressed in a white jumper, her dinner guest sits with her back to the camera.

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“POV Claridge’s [sic] decide to seat Meghan Markle and Malala in front of you,” the clip was captioned.

Meghan and activist Malala were spotted at London’s Claridges. (Credit: TikTok)

This isn’t the duo’s first meeting as Meghan, along with Harry, sat down for a video call with the activist back in 2020 for International Day of the Girl.

In 2012, Malala was shot for opposing Taliban restrictions on female education in her home country of Pakistan and has since become a global symbol for girls and women’s education.

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Meghan, who has been a longtime outspoken feminist and served as UN Women’s Advocate for Women’s Political Participation and Leadership, spoke about the importance of education for girls across the globe.

The 29-year-old activist was shot for opposing Taliban restrictions on female education. (Credit: Getty)

“When young girls have access to education everyone wins and everyone succeeds,” the Duchess of Sussex said at the time.

“It just opens the door for societal success at the highest level,” adding that the coronavirus pandemic was “robbing a society of the cultural richness that comes with educating young girls” and also “robbing these young girls of childhood.”

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In the chat Meghan, Harry and Malala also discussed their son Prince Archie, who was a toddler at the time, and how they were “fortunate” to able to be at home with him as he hit big milestones.

“We were both there for his first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything,” Harry confessed.

“In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be travelling and working more,” Meghan added. “We’d miss a lot of those moments.”

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