King Charles’s fury at Camilla after rain incident: ‘My mishaps are NOT funny!’

King Charles and Queen Camilla have faced all kinds of calamities over the years, with onlookers confirming “she handles his grumpiness to perfection”.

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However since rising to the throne, Charles is “less willing to see the funny side” and it’s causing some friction between him and Camilla.

“What used to be one of her most endearing traits has become nothing but an irritant for Charles these days,” says a royal insider.

” He’s still hasn’t quite forgiven her for laughing at him being drenched in Antigua and Barbuda.” (Credit: Getty)

“He’s been waiting so long to be King, he wanted to have a short flawless but impactful reign but it doesn’t help if his plus one is always giggling at his calamities. He’s still hasn’t quite forgiven her for laughing at him being drenched in Antigua and Barbuda.”

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During their recent royal tour, King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a ceremonial parade marking the 45th anniversary of Antigua and Barbuda’s independence.

When the heavens opened, Charles was left standing in the pouring rain whilst Camilla was handed an umbrella and made her way to a covered area.

The King was caught on camera looking angry and appearing to exclaim “Where’s the umbrella” whilst his wife appeared to laugh as he waited for someone to come to his aid.

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This, of course, isn’t the first time we’ve seen Charles’ short fuse.

Back in 2022, shortly after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the King went viral when he lost his temper over a leaky pen.

Whilst signing a visitor’s book at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland in front of the press, his pen leaked onto his hand.

King Charles lost his temper at a pen in Northern Ireland. (Credit: Getty)

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Rattled, Charles stood up and handed the leaky pen to his wife whilst exclaiming “Oh God I hate this [pen].”

As Charles attempted to wipe his fingers clean of the ink, Camilla added, “Oh look, it’s going everywhere,” before staff jumped into action.

“I can’t bear this bloody thing … every stinking time,” Charles added as he walked away.

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