Camilla’s desperate plea to Meghan with secret Lilibet gesture

Queen Camilla raised eyebrows this week when she stepped out at a restaurant with a fitting name.

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The 79-year-old was spotted leaving Lilibet’s Seafood Restaurant in Mayfair, London, and speculation is rife that there is more to the outing.

The upscale restaurant’s name is no accident. It is named after the nickname of Queen Elizabeth and is located on the site where the late monarch was born in 1926.

While Camilla has been to the restaurant before, having visited once after it opened in September 2025, it’s the first time she has been publicly pictured there.

Queen Camilla has raised eyebrows with her visit to Lilibet’s. (Credit: GoffPhotos)

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Of course, the timing is very soon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move back to the UK, with Archie, seven, and (the restaurant’s other namesake) Lilibet, five.

Many thought the Sussexes’ move back to the UK would reopen the door for Archie and Lilibet to have a relationship with King Charles and Camilla, but this hasn’t been the case.

So is Camilla’s outing a a pointed message towards Meghan? Could it be that Camilla is trying to push towards a reunion with her grandchildren with such a pointed gesture containing Lilibet’s own name?

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While the reason for Camilla’s visit to the restaurant is unclear, it is certainly a rare one for the Queen Consort.

Relations have grown strained between Camilla and Meghan, so it very well could be that the Queen is resorting to such public measures to get the Duchess’ attention.

Camilla has only met Lilibet in person twice, and she has already been pushing for further meetings for Charles’ sake.

Lilibet’s is a restaurant in London on the site where Queen Elizabeth was born.

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Charles and Camilla first met Lilibet in 2022 and had a second meeting at Highgrove House in July 2026, just weeks before Harry and Meghan’s move back to the UK.

It’s been no secret that Camilla and Charles are growing tired of Harry’s ongoing estrangement, and want a reunion for their grandchildren.

In fact, Charles reportedly wants William, 44, and Harry, 42, to mend their once-close relationship before the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

“He wants all Diana’s grandchildren there too,” a source told New Idea.

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“He figures there’s a chance of calming down some of the anger by reminding those boys of family, kids and God.

Charles and Lilibet want a reunion with their grandchildren. (Credit: Instagram)

“Charles is at the point of no return with Harry and William – he’s going all-in on a reconciliation for the sake of his grandkids.”

Camilla is said to be firmly “backing” the plans, so could it be that their grandchildren will be the way into a reunion?

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