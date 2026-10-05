“Heartbroken”: Diana’s sisters react with fury to Charles Spencer’s memoir

Charles Spencer’s Princess Diana memoir has sparked controversy, but none more than with his own family.

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While the Royal Family have been left disgruntled over Swan Song‘s release, New Idea hears Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, 71, and Lady Jane Fellowes, 69, are also enraged.

“Lady Sarah and Lady Jane gave up ever trying to keep their little brother under control decades ago and while they’ll never comment on his book, it’s understood they were against it from the start,” our insider dishes.

While they had hoped the release would be a tribute to Diana, they’ve been left “heartbroken” that it’s dissolved into more gossip and only added to the chatter around William and Harry’s estrangement.

“They’re not the only ones in the Spencer family disappointed about Charles’s book – they were promised a homage to Diana and instead it’s turned into yet more fodder,” our source shares.

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Princess Diana’s sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, are “heartbroken” by the release of Earl Spencer’s book. (Credit: Getty)

“Now they’re all under pressure to participate in Harry and Meghan’s documentary, and to be honest, no one wants to get involved.

“It’s made an already difficult familial situation even more complicated as Charles has been estranged from most of his family for years – now they’re being forced to take sides in the William and Harry debacle.

“It breaks their aunt Sarah and Jane’s hearts and their little brother and his book have only made things worse.”

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William, 44, is said to share their feelings and wanted nothing less than the release of Earl Spencer’s bombshell book.

“William’s heartbroken this is all being dragged up again,” an insider recently told us. “He’s begged Uncle Charlie to just let his mum rest in peace. He doesn’t want her turned into another chapter or make family tensions worse.”

William, who was just 15 when his mother died, is “struggling” having so many old wounds reopened and doesn’t want more attention brought on his family.

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The memoir has courted controversy for claiming that Charles said Diana would be forgotten “soon enough” in a heated conversation with Earl Spencer just days after her fatal car crash.

They do not support their brother, Charles Spencer, in his venture. (Credit: Getty)

The book has also claimed that Charles told Diana he wasn’t in love with her on the eve of their 1981 wedding, in another devastating allegation for the Royal Family.

However, the Earl has already been forced to backtrack following his book’s release, with a factual error about Piers Morgan sparking legal chatter.

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With Diana’s revenge dress up for auction and news that Harry and Meghan are also considering releasing a Diana documentary, William is said to be desperate to give his mother “peace”.

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