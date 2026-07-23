“Last straw”: Eugenie and Beatrice to cut off parents over “desperate” Princess Diana deal

It’s been a difficult time for Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, and they’ve finally had enough.

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New Idea hears that they are finally threatening to cut off their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, after a string of public scandals.

The final straw for the sisters? Reports from RadarOnline that Andrew and Sarah are negotiating a joint tell-all memoir about the late Princess Diana with rabid book publishers.

This, combined with the ongoing controversy surrounding the couple due to their links to Jeffrey Epstein, which has seen them stripped of their royal titles and evicted from the Royal Lodge, has left Beatrice and Eugenie at a complete loss.

“This will be the last straw for them,” our source explains. “They’ve had enough and can’t believe they would stoop so low as to try and cash in on their late aunt.”

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According to our insiders, Beatrice and Eugenie are even threatening to cut off Andrew and Sarah from seeing their grandchildren over the “tasteless” decision.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are said to be set to cut off their parents over a Princess Diana book deal. (Credit: Getty)

“It will certainly put their already fragile relationship with William and Kate at risk, so they’re doing everything they can to stop this desperate and tasteless move, including banning them both from seeing their grandkids.”

“Beatrice and Eugenie are united on this.”

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No doubt, the threat of being banned from seeing their grandchildren will hit home for Andrew and Sarah, particularly given Eugenie is currently pregnant with her third child.

Eugenie already shares sons August, five, and Ernest, two, with her husband Jack Brooksbank, while Beatrice has daughters Sienna, four, and Athena, 18 months, with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

It is not known when Eugenie is expecting her third child, but she announced the news in May, with King Charles publicly sharing his well wishes with the couple.

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Beatrice is also said to be considering a third pregnancy after her sister’s news, in the hope that it will smooth things over with her husband, Edo, as their marriage has reportedly come under strain over Andrew’s spectacular fall from grace.

Beatrice and Eugenie have been plagued by association amid the York scandal, with Andrew’s links to Epstein having been under the spotlight since 2011, while Sarah’s resurfaced emails to the disgraced financier further tarnished their reputation.

However, the sisters have remained in the royal fold throughout, with Charles continuously showing his support for his two nieces, despite publicly distancing himself from his brother.

Andrew and Sarah have been plagued in controversies over their links to Jeffrey Epstein. (Credit: Getty)

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In fact, Beatrice and Eugenie made their royal comeback at their cousin Peter Phillips’ wedding to Harriet Sperling, marking their first major public outing in many months.

They both attended with their respective husbands, Edoardo and Jack, after they were notably absent from the Royal Family’s Easter service in favour of their own private celebrations.

It marked a major return to public life for Beatrice and Eugenie, but it remains to be seen whether they will disappear back onto the sidelines for now.

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