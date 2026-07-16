“One foot out the door”: Beatrice’s last-ditch baby gamble amid marriage strain

It has been a difficult time for the York sisters since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s downfall, and it’s taking a strain in their personal lives.

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New Idea hears that Princess Beatrice is combating a difficult time in her marriage, with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi allegedly having “one foot out of the door”.

The couple are said to be considering having a third child in a last-ditch effort to smooth things over, after her sister Eugenie’s own baby news.

The claims come after the Daily Mail alleged that Edoardo may have a “vested interest” in preserving his royal connections, particularly wanting to remain close to Beatrice’s cousin, Prince William.

“It’s easy for [Beatrice] to default to this line of thinking when her sister’s third pregnancy is coming along nicely, but Beatrice is desperate, humiliated and struggling with another level of betrayal that could be her undoing,” says a long-time pal.

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Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are battling a difficult time in their relationship. (Credit: Getty)

“She’ll never get over the shame of her father, but having Edo with one foot out the door is absolutely heartbreaking. She’s done everything right, but now she’s starting to fear Edo only married her for status, and it’s sparked a desperate need to affirm their marriage with another child.”

“Eugenie’s worried sick about her, but if there’s not a baby on the way by the end of the year, it could mean the end of her sister’s under-pressure marriage.”

Beatrice and Edoardo last made a public appearance together on June 6, for the wedding of her cousin, Peter Phillips, to Harriet Sperling.

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They stepped out alongside Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in a rare joint appearance for the sisters, who have remained notably out of the limelight in the midst of the York controversy.

With the sisters being marred by their parents’ divorce, Sarah Ferguson’s financial troubles and Andrew’s spectacular fall from grace, our royal expert, Faye James, argued they should not be suffering because of these scandals.

The York siblings have worked hard to maintain their own public image and connections within the Royal Family, being welcomed by King Charles and Queen Camilla despite the recent scandals.

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With Andrew and Sarah drifting from royal life, the news of Eugenie’s pregnancy saw them enveloped in the royal fold, something now Beatrice is hoping for herself.

Beatrice and Eugenie have remained out of the spotlight amid the York scandals. (Credit: Getty)

“The palace’s support is very welcome and just what both women needed right now,” a source recently told New Idea.

“It’s almost as if this surprise baby has saved the York sisters.”

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Eugenie is set to welcome her third child with Jack in the coming months, having revealed her pregnancy news back in May. She already shares sons August, five, and Ernest, two, with her husband.

Meanwhile, Beatrice married property developer Edoardo in July 2020, and they have since welcomed two children together, Sienna, four, and Athena, 18 months. Edoardo also has a son, Christopher, from a previous relationship.

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