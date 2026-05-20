EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s royal comeback revealed

It’s been a difficult few months for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie after their parents were embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

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The sisters have remained notably out of the limelight since the controversy, with Eugenie focusing on her own family as she’s expecting her third child.

They both skipped the traditional royal Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle, but New Idea can reveal they are now lining up a return to public life.

And the occasion to do so? Their cousin Peter Phillips’ June wedding to his fiancée, nurse Harriet Sperling.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t nabbed an invite, Beatrice and Eugenie are both believed to be attending the nuptials alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, among others.

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“You can’t imagine how relieved Beatrice and Eugenie were to be invited, but things have been looking up since the Palace announced Eugenie’s pregnancy,” our source dishes.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are gearing up to return to public royal life. (Credit: Getty)

“This is being discussed as an unofficial return to the royal fold and Peter’s low-key family wedding is the perfect setting.

“There’s no doubt this has happened because of their most beloved Auntie Anne, who can’t bear to see the girls and their new families be harmed by her insufferably selfish brother.

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“This is a safe, family-first event where they can show up, support Peter and reconnect with some very dear and close loved ones.”

The Royal Family have consistently shown their support for the York sisters as their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, were stripped of their royal titles and evicted amid the Epstein scandal.

While they might have missed some major royal moments over the past few months, it won’t be for much longer, as they will be returning to take a more active role in their own right.

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“This truly does feel like a soft-launch comeback moment, with just the cousins reuniting over what will be a very special day,” our source explains.

“It could be the start of them dipping their toes back into royal life more visibly. The girls have missed big family moments and this wedding is low-pressure enough that they can actually enjoy it.

Beatrice and Eugenie have missed multiple royal events in recent months. (Credit: Getty)

“They’re now the only Royal Yorks left, and they plan on not being left behind.

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“It’s been dark and traumatic as each revelation about their parents has unfolded, but this wedding has given them a huge boost.

“With Eugenie’s baby on the way and Beatrice and Edo working on their marriage, they have a lot to look forward to.

“They both see it as a fresh chapter – they’ve both been aching for more normal family gatherings now that things have settled a bit.”

While their parents have been stripped of their royal titles, Beatrice and Eugenie have retained them as they’re rightfully Princesses by birth.

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The Royal Family has rallied behind the sisters at the difficult time, with King Charles said to be “delighted” by Eugenie’s baby news in a statement.

They are set to make a comeback at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding. (Credit: Getty)

An insider previously told New Idea that his statement was especially telling.

“It’s a clear signal that Eugenie, and by association her sister Princess Beatrice, are still considered very much a part of the royal family,” they dished.

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“The palace’s support is very welcome and just what both women needed right now.”

Eugenie, who is already a mum to sons August, five, and Ernest, two, is expecting her third child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

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