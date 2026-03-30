Fergie’s vanishing act: Where is Sarah Ferguson REALLY hiding?!?!

Sarah Ferguson has all but vanished from public life, with rumours recently swirling that the former Duchess of York has been in hiding in New York.

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With the 66-year-old reportedly banned from living with her daughter, Princess Eugenie, the latest theory as to where she’s been living involves Priscilla Presley.

Fergie attended the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025, in London. (Credit: Getty)

Page Six recently reported that Fergie had been spending time with the 80-year-old at her Century City penthouse in Los Angeles, while navigating a reported plan to relocate to New York.

However, a spokesperson for the widow of the King of Rock and Roll moved quickly to shut the story down, telling People the claims were “totally false.”

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The two women were brought together through Fergie’s close friendship with Priscilla’s late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. When Lisa Marie passed away in 2023, Fergie paid tribute on social media, calling her “sissy” and vowing to support her family. She also spoke at her public memorial.

Sarah Ferguson spoke at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on January 22, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Credit: Getty)

Word is Fergie could also be holed up at one of her beloved wellness retreats, or staying with wealthy pals — but either way, she’s staying firmly out of the spotlight.

The former Duchess of York hasn’t been photographed since September 25, 2025, when she was pictured being driven out of Royal Lodge. Her last known public appearance was at the christening of granddaughter Athena Mapelli Mozzi at St James’s Palace on December 12, though no photos were shared from the event.

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Meanwhile, the blows keep coming for the former royal.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. (Credit: Getty Images)

Both Sarah and ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were stripped of their royal titles and honours by King Charles in November, amid renewed links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew had already relinquished his royal titles in October 2025, which also meant Sarah lost her Duchess of York title.

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Now, York’s councillors have voted unanimously to strip her of her Freedom of the City of York title too — an honour the pair were gifted as a wedding present when they visited the city back in 1987.