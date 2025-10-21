Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after losing title as she makes major change

Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence with a major move after losing her royal title.

Her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, relinquished his royal titles on Monday following conversations with King Charles amid the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

Andrew is no longer the Duke of York, a decision which affected Sarah, 66, who will no longer be referred to as the Duchess of York.

While Andrew will remain a Prince due to his lineage, Sarah will no longer be able to use her royal handle.

Following the news, Sarah made a major change on social media to scrub the word Duchess from her pages.

Sarah Ferguson has removed her Duchess of York title from her social media. (Credit: Getty)

Her handle on X – formerly known as Twitter – used to be @SarahTheDuchess, but it now reads @sarahMFergie15.

Likewise, her Instagram handle is @sarahferguson15, and her biography makes no reference to her being a Duchess.

All references to the Duke of York have already been axed from royal.uk, after Andrew confirmed that he would be relinquishing his royal title.

Andrew has been under increasing pressure over his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with calls for him to be stripped of his titles.

In a statement confirming he would voluntarily hand them back, Andrew continued to deny the allegations made against him.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” he said.

Prince Andrew gave back his royal titles on Monday after consultations with Prince Charles. (Credit: Getty)

“I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”

“As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

He is also stepping away from his Order of the Garter membership.

Following the news, the Daily Mail accused Andrew of a campaign to smear Epstein accuser, Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of assaulting her as a teenager.

The Daily Mail has accused Andrew of a campaign to smear Epstein accuser, Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of assault. (Credit: Getty)

The publication claimed that Andrew had asked his Met bodyguard to investigate Virginia, and passed him her date of birth and confidential social security number.

Andrew allegedly claimed that Virginia, who died by suicide in April 2025, had a criminal record, which has been strongly denied by her family.

After the allegations emerged, the Metropolitan Police told Hello! that it is investigating the claims further.

The latest developments came to light before Virginia’s posthumous memoir was released on October 21.