Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is released under investigation after arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been released from police custody after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Advertisement

Police arrested the former Prince Andrew on his 66th birthday on Thursday morning, local time, at his Sandringham home, after his eviction from the Royal Lodge.

The arrest came just days after new documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein were released by the US government, which allegedly showed that Andrew had shared confidential information with the disgraced financier.

At least six police cars were reported to have attended the Sandringham Estate, and it is understood that he spent almost 12 hours being questioned before his release “under investigation”.

“On Thursday, we arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office,” Thames Valley Police said in a statement.

Advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is pictured returning to his home after being released from police custody. (Credit: Reuters)

“The arrested man has now been released under investigation. We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded.”

According to the BBC, Police are also currently considering the allegation that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Epstein for Andrew, as well as the allegations of misconduct in public office, relating to his former position as a trade envoy.

Andrew has always strenuously denied all accusations against him and any involvement or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Advertisement

In an initial statement upon his arrest, police confirmed they had “arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office” and were carrying out searches at Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police custody at this time,” the initial statement continued.

“We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.

Advertisement

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Andrew was arrested on suspision of misconduct in public office. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

What has King Charles said about Andrew’s arrest?

King Charles broke his silence on the news of Andrew’s arrest in a statement, reiterating his previous stance that he would fully support any police investigation.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” the statement read.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

Advertisement

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

“As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.

“Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.

“Charles R.”

Advertisement

King Charles has promised to fully support the police investigation. (Credit: Getty)

Will Prince Andrew be removed from the line of succession?

While Andrew has been stripped of many of his royal titles amid his connections to Epstein, he has remained in the line of succession.

He is currently 8th in line to the throne, and for this to be taken away, it would require legislation by the UK Parliament.

It would also require the support of the Commonwealth countries in which King Charles serves as head of state.

Advertisement

It is not confirmed whether Andrew will retain his status or if measures will be taken to revoke this.