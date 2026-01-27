Why Eugenie “completely” cut Andrew off while Beatrice “remains close” with him

Princess Eugenie has reportedly cut off her father, Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor, and is “happy” to be away from her family’s “drama”.

Advertisement

According to the Mail on Sunday’s editor-at-large Charlotte Griffiths, her sister Princess Beatrice, on the other hand, “remains close” to the former royal and Duke of York.

“… in the build-up to Christmas, Princess Beatrice had to christen her little baby, and she did not have the heart not to invite her father,” she claimed.

“But Princess Eugenie, you know, right up until Christmas was not speaking a word to her father.

Princess BEatrice has reportedly cut off contact with Andrew. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“She’d completely cut him off. And it’s just a really sad time for these two sisters, because they’re not actually aligned on the whole fallout on the former Prince Andrew’s fall from grace.”

Charlotte also claimed that Eugenie was more “removed” because she lives in Portugal with her husband and children.

Beatrice and her daughter, Sienna, were photographed spending time with Andrew in the Royal Mews at Windsor before they went to the castle’s grounds on January 24, as per The Sun.

Advertisement

The publication reported that the former Duke of York rode ahead of Beatrice, who walked alongside her daughter, who was on a horse.

The three of them reportedly spent more than 45 minutes together at Home Park. Beatrice also reportedly spent time at the Royal Lodge.

Beatrice and Eugenie have different approaches with their father. (Credit: Getty)

The sighting comes almost a month after both sisters attended the royal family’s Christmas celebration, from which their parents were uninvited.

Advertisement

While it might have appeared to be a blow for Andrew, The Sun reported that Andrew wanted them to go.

“Because he wants to keep a foot in,” the publication’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson said. “A, he wants to know what’s going on. B, he’d want to know what people were saying about him.”

Andrew is expected to move out of his Royal Lodge home at the end of the month, after he was required to surrender his lease towards the end of 2025.

At the time, his connections with Jeffrey Epstein were being heavily scrutinised, and he also relinquished his royal titles.

Advertisement

He will move to King Charles’ private estate, Sandringham, in Norfolk.

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.