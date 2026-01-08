Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice face major blow with Andrew’s £30 million inheritance

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice will miss out on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s £30 million inheritance, a scathing report has claimed.

Property expert Elliot Castle told The Mirror that any chance for his daughters to secure his inheritance was gone after he was forced to leave the Royal Lodge.

“[This] would only have been possible while the lease remained in place,” he shared. “Once that lease is surrendered or terminated, there is nothing to pass on. From a property standpoint, that closes the door entirely.

“Royal Lodge would revert fully to the Crown Estate, with no residual claim for Andrew or his daughters.”

Elliot Castle claimed that because Andrew had to surrender his Royal Lodge release, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice won’t be able to access his inheritance. (Credit: Getty)

The former royal and Duke of York first moved into the property in 2003 and previously had an iron-clad lease there until 2078, The Times previously reported.

Now, he’s reportedly relocating to Charles’ Sandringham estate, into smaller accommodation. Previously, it was reported that he would move by the New Year, but has been delayed to Easter.

His daughters have reportedly kept their distance after his fall from grace because of his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, though Andrew has denied all allegations against him.

This year, they attended the royal family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, while their parents were previously uninvited.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, royal biographer Ingrid Seward claimed that their father wanted them to go, so he could stay informed.

“But I don’t think Beatrice and Eugenie had a choice. Andrew said to them, ‘You have to go,’” she said.

A rift has formed between the former royal and his daughters. (Credit: Getty)

“Because he wants to keep a foot in. A, he wants to know what’s going on. B, he’d want to know what people were saying about him.”

On the show, journalist Charles Rae agreed, adding that he wanted “to keep an eye on what’s going on”.

