EXCLUSIVE: Beatrice and Eugenie “stage an intervention” for Fergie

She’s been cast out of society, but New Idea can reveal Sarah Ferguson is already planning her comeback, despite no longer being the Duchess of York.

Advertisement

“She’s set on becoming a female empowerment speaker,” our source says.

But if Fergie, 66, was counting on the support of her daughters, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as she pursues her goal, she couldn’t have been more wrong.

In fact, friends say the sisters have made a pact to “stage an intervention for Fergie if they have to”, to stop their mum’s new career plans.

“There’s no chance Bea and Eugenie are going to let Fergie do this,” our source explains.

Advertisement

“They know there is no chance it can succeed.”

Despite losing her royal title, Sarah Ferguson still has some big plans. (Credit: Getty)

Last week, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, were spotted sharing an emotional hug in the Mayfair area of London, after a particularly intense conversation.

“They’re a united force on this – they have to be,” adds our source.

Advertisement

“You can see how difficult it is for them and how they’re drawing strength from each other in facing off against their very strong-willed mum.

“They don’t want a showdown, but they want to be taken seriously.

If they have to stage an actual intervention, they will.”

The princesses were spotted in deep discussion on a London street last week. (Credit: Backgrid)

Advertisement

According to the website RadarOnline, Fergie has hired a “high-priced brand rescue team” to help elevate her to a Michelle Obama motivational speaker standard as an advocate for female confidence.

“Sarah’s talking about publishing books on empowerment, while her former husband remains tied to one of the monarchy’s darkest scandals,” a source told Radar. “It’s tone-deaf.”

Fergie and her former prince ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, were recently stripped of their royal titles, by King Charles, due to their damaging association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

The sisters have kept their distance from their parents. (Credit: Getty)

Beatrice and Eugenie have spent much of their adult lives managing the ripples from their parents’ controversial pasts.

Alongside their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, the sisters are determined to protect not just their own families, but the broader royal circle from further embarrassment.

“Bea and Eugenie know if they have any chance at redemption with the royals, they have to stop their mum’s plan,” our source adds.

Advertisement