EXCLUSIVE: Cash-strapped Andrew and Fergie to sell off royal heirlooms amidst financial woes

Still reeling from their absolute banishment from the royal family, the now Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, are considering their next moves. And, New Idea hears, King Charles should be concerned…

“Andrew and Fergie are in a major panic over how they’ll pay their bills going forward – so Andrew is plotting to cash in by selling off precious family heirlooms, including jewels, letters, and photographs, bequeathed to him by the late Queen Elizabeth II,” our royal insider reveals.

“But Fergie is the one who is truly sitting on a goldmine, thanks to her friendship with the late Princess Diana.”

Andrew could “sell his trove of royal memorabilia to make money”, our source says. (Credit: Getty)

Fergie, 66, and Diana were best friends. In fact, it was Di who set up her pal on a date with the then-Prince Andrew. They fell in love and wed in 1986.

“Fergie’s long hoarded correspondence from Diana, with some letters containing vivid details about her disastrous marriage to Charles,” tells the source.

“Anything related to Diana can fetch a fortune. The treasure-trove of letters from Diana is Fergie’s secret weapon.”

Diana and Fergie were close in their teens – and later, as sisters-in-law. (Credit: Getty)

A tell-all tome, in the spirit of the Duke of Sussex’s 2023 book Spare, could also generate “millions of pounds” for Fergie, our source says.

“She’s freaking out right now, but it won’t take her long to start plotting her next move,” spills the source.

“Fergie and Andrew have got nothing further to lose, so if they need to sell out the royal family, don’t be surprised if they do it.”

Andrew and Fergie have nothing left to lose. (Credit: Getty)

Last month, Andrew, 65, and Fergie were forced to relinquish their Duke and Duchess of York titles due to their offensive friendship with the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

But as the scandal refused to abate and public sentiment towards Andrew continued to curdle, in the UK especially, King Charles, 76, moved to strip his brother of “the Style, Title and Honours of Prince Andrew”.

Andrew and Fergie also have to vacate their 30-room home, Royal Lodge.

“Andrew and Fergie were blindsided,” our insider says.

“They never imagined Charles could be so steely. So now they’re left to pick up the pieces.”

The palace, our source adds, will be “watching them closely”.

