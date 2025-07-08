No charges will be brought against Prince Andrew after the Department of Justice and the FBI concluded a probe into Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a memo reviewed by ABC News, Epstein, who died in his jail cell in 2019, did not have a “client list” of famous associates he allegedly blackmailed or conspired with to manipulate and exploit women.

“This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions,” the memo said.

The probe also concluded that no other charges were expected to be laid on other people, because both parties “did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

In 2019, Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties because the Epstein scandal caused a “major disruption” for the royal family. He asked the late Queen Elizabeth II for permission to do so.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein,” he said in a statement at the time after that notorious interview with the BBC, where he spoke about his friendship with the convicted sex offender.

“His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives.”

After a civil sexual assault lawsuit was filed by Virginia Giuffre, Queen Elizabeth also stripped her son of his military titles and patronages in 2022.

Giuffre accused Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her to Prince Andrew when she was 17. The royal also denied this in the interview.

She died by suicide in April aged 41 and was laid to rest in Perth.

Prince Andrew has been staying in the Royal Lodge in Windsor for the last six years, after putting himself on a self-imposed travel ban, reportedly due to fears of being arrested if he left the UK.

“He has always been very nervous about going abroad and felt he’d always be looking over his shoulder as he could be subject to civil action or at worst, being arrested,” a friend told The Sun.

“Hopefully, with this out of the way, it means he can at least leave the country.”

The outlet and Axios also reported that footage of Epstein’s Manhattan cell was reviewed, and nobody was seen entering his cell area on the night he died. The memo concluded that he died by suicide.