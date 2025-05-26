TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses topics pertaining to sexual abuse, self-harm, and suicide.

Virginia Giuffre has reportedly been farewelled by her friends and family in a private funeral service held in Western Australia.

The West Australian has reported that the sexual abuse survivor was cremated at Pinnaroo Valley Memorial Park in Padbury.

No funeral notice was publicly advertised.

The 41-year-old was found deceased at her farm in Neergabby, a rural town located approximately 80km north of Perth, on April 25.

WA Police have since concluded that her death is not being treated as suspicious. A report is currently being prepared for the coroner.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre holding a photo of herself as a teenager. (Credit: Getty)

In a statement released by her family shortly after the news of her passing became public knowledge, they spoke of having “utterly broken hearts.”

“She lost her life to suicide after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.”

“Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.”

“She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit.”

“In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels.”

She is survived by her children, Christian, Noah, and Emily.

The infamous photo of Andrew and Virginia. (Credit: Supplied)

Virginia rose to prominence in 2015 after alleging she was sex trafficked by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, and several prominent figures in his social circles, including Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son, Prince Andrew.

In an interview with the BBC in 2019, she described how she was recruited by Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell while working at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s club in Palm Beach.

From there, she said Epstein and Maxwell kept her as a “sex slave” for the rich and powerful, and that she was “passed around like a platter of fruit” on all corners of the world.

In 2022, the Duke of York settled a civil case with Virginia for millions of dollars. She had accused the now 65-year-old of sexually assaulting her when she was just 17 years old.

The royal has always strenuously denied all allegations made against him, and has confirmed he has no memory of ever meeting her, despite the photographic evidence.

If this article raised any concerns for you, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 44. Help is always available.