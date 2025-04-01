Virginia Giuffre has revealed she’s been told she’s “got four days to live” after being in a serious road accident.

The American-Australian accused Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her to Prince Andrew when she was 17.

The Duke of York has denied all of these claims but reached an out-of-court settlement with her in 2022. In the settlement, he was ordered to pay in excess of $20 million by a New York court.

On March 31, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram with a black eye, bruises, and scratches in what appears to be a hospital bed.

Virginia posted an injured photo of herself on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

“This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,” she began.

As a result of the crash, she said her health was declining.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes,” she continued.

“S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day.”

Virginia Giuffre accused Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her to Prince Andrew when she was 17. (Credit: Getty)

The 41-year-old finished the post by thanking people for being a part of her life.

Her spokesperson Dini von Mueffing confirmed she was in an accident, in a statement to the BBC.

“Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending,” the statement read.

Virginia is currently residing in North Perth, Australia. There has been no confirmation of where the crash occurred, or when.