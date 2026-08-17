“Keeping it fresh”: Travel Guides’ Kevin and Janetta drop major 2027 cast announcement 

Travel Guides stars Kevin and Janetta have given a major update on the 2027 series of the beloved show.

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The couple attended the 66th TV WEEK Logie Awards on August 16, 2026, to celebrate the show, which won its fifth Logie Award for the Best Lifestyle Program.

So it’s only natural that we asked the pair what to expect from the 2027 season.

Travel Guides is set to return in 2027! (Credit: Getty)

Janetta told us they’re in the middle of filming the 2027 series as we speak and shared more details about the new Guides.

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“There are some new groups coming in,” she confirmed. “Some groups apparently that the public may know, and some groups the public won’t know.”

“So we’re keeping it fresh,” Kevin added.

Catriona Rowntree told us she’s joining Travel Guides in 2027. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is joining Travel Guides in 2027?

Kevin and Janetta did not share any more details, but Catriona Rowntree did tell us she’s keen to join the show!

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“Funnily enough, I just interviewed Teng for Getaway with his new coffee shop,” she told us at the TV WEEK Logie Awards.

“He’s got a little coffee shop in Melbourne, $3 coffee. And I interviewed him, and I put a picture up on my social media. It went crazy.

“So I think we’d be a good team. I would definitely do it. Like my dad said to me, ‘Always say yes, you never know if they’ll ask you again’. It’ll be a yes from me.”

All of the familiar faces are also expected to make a return to the 2027 series, despite the Frens being hit by exit rumours.

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Where are the Travel Guides stars going in 2027?

When asked about which destinations are on their bucket lists, they both agreed they’d love to go back to Europe.

“I would like to go to Iceland, but she doesn’t like the cold,” Kevin revealed.

While Iceland isn’t of interest to Janetta, she revealed she’d love to visit France again.

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“Anywhere where we can pick up some duty-free,” she joked.

The pair didn’t share any details about their travel itinerary, but Kevin explained that it’s all kept a secret from them until they go to the airport.

Are you excited to watch Travel Guides in 2027? We are! (Credit: Channel Nine)

When is the next season of Travel Guides airing?

This year, the show released a special focused on Ireland, which aired in April, and the main season began towards the end of June.

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While we don’t have a date yet, we expect it to air at a similar time in 2027.

We will keep you posted!

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