Why Brooke and Adam want to be permanent stars on Travel Guides

Country music singer Brooke McClymont has been blissfully married to her husband, Adam Eckersley, for 16 years.

Advertisement

But fans will see the couple experiencing an overdue relationship first when they join Travel Guides this week – they’ve finally managed a holiday with just the two of them!

While their music careers have taken Brooke, 45, and Adam, 44, across the globe, there hasn’t been much time for personal travelling, especially as the duo also run a glamping business together on NSW’s Mid North Coast.

So, being allowed, nay encouraged, to relax in their roles as Travel Guides’ newest celebrity recruits was a “weird” situation to be in, Adam admits.

Brooke and Adam said yes to joining Travel Guides without hesitating. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

What also made it different was that Brooke and Adam were without their kids Tiggy, 13, and Elroy, six. But the time on the show has inspired them to travel more with their brood.

Having their travels documented for TV is somewhat familiar territory for Brooke and Adam. They competed on The Amazing Race Australia in 2024, making it to the grand final.

But given one had them frantically rushing to pit stops while the other is all about relaxation and rating travel experiences, the couple agree the two shows are “hard to compare”.

Advertisement

“Both allowed us to experience a lot of different cultures, destinations and activities that we probably would not have gone to as tourists,” Adam explains.

“It is what you see,” Brooke adds of doing Travel Guides. “We don’t know what we’re doing when we’re heading out for the day.”

The pair also travelled the globe on The Amazing Race Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

Even though they were living it up, it didn’t mean that their itinerary was void of any mishaps this time around.

Advertisement

Brooke confesses her version of packing is to haphazardly shove things into her luggage and hope for the best. She instantly came to regret this though during filming.

Two zippers broke off her suitcase while on safari in Tanzania – where their tent was surrounded by hyenas!

The couple said they loved all of their Travel Guides experiences. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“All I can remember hearing was Adam going ‘I bloody told you, pack your bag properly’,” Brooke recalls, laughing.

Advertisement

Adam also had a flare-up of diverticulitis in Africa, which he couldn’t get medication for right away.

Despite this, the couple say they’d sign on for a permanent Travel Guides gig in a heartbeat.

Having enjoyed their stint immensely – and becoming great friends with the Fren family in the process – Brooke says, “The whole cast are incredible. We’ve got to try and get on again!”