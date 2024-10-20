Bam Bam and Logan win The Amazing Race Australia 2024

From Argentina to Africa and Thailand, it’s been a thrilling few weeks for our 11 celebrity teams who have been racing around the world on season five of The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.

Unlike previous seasons featuring everyday Aussies who are racing to win a $250,000 cash prize, the Celebrity Edition sees the teams racing to get to that final pitstop first to win a life-changing $100,000 for a charity close to their hearts.

In 2023, it was Scottish-Australian television presenter Darren McMullen and his nephew Tristan Dougan who finished first, but in a heartfelt twist, the duo chose to share their winnings with their fellow racers in the top three, allowing the prize money to be split between Feel the Magic, Dementia Australia, and the Leonie Jackson Memorial Fund.

Meet your 2024 The Amazing Race Australia winners. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who won The Amazing Race Australia in 2024?

With the end in sight, the final three teams pushed themselves to the absolute limit with the hopes of meeting host Beau Ryan on the final pitstop first.

But it was brothers Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa and Logan Tuivasa who cemented themselves in the Australian reality television Hall of Fame – winning $100,000 to donate to their charity the Sydney Region Aboriginal Corporation .

Founded in 1996, the organisation provides a range of services to Aboriginal communities such as NDIS, My Aged Care services, and programs within schools and the Justice system “that empower, build capacity, and foster social & emotional wellbeing in a culturally safe and inclusive environment.”

Billy and Oscar arrived at the final pitstop in second place, while Brooke and Adam came third. (Credit: Channel Nine)

All season long, these fan favourites have tackled every roundabout, roadblock, and detour thrown their way, overcoming intricate challenges set to test both heart, mind, and body to come out of the race on top.

As they ran up to the final platform, fans could see the joy and exhaustion written all over their faces as they completed the final leg of the competition.

The celebrity pair were puffed as they greeted The Amazing Race Australia host Beau Ryan when he congratulated them on their victory.

“I’m just blessed and grateful that I’ve experienced this with my brother,” an emotional Bam Bam shared with Beau before the brothers did a celebratory shoey to celebrate.