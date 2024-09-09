The Amazing Race Australia 2024: Who Left

The Amazing Race Australia has returned with a brand new celebrity series in 2024, with an all-star cast that is set to traverse the globe in the hopes of finishing first at the final pitstop and securing $100,000 for their chosen charity.
While in an ideal world, all 11 teams would be winners, sadly this is not the case!
Scroll on for the full list of teams that finished last on a leg of the race, and therefore had their time in the reality competition cut short.
Here is every team that has been eliminated from The Amazing Race Australia so far…
Luke McGregor and Julie McGregor
Sadly this mother and son duo were the first to be eliminated from the 2024 season of The Amazing Race Australia.
After struggling to recreate a salsa dance, the pair opted into a 30-minute time penalty instead – a decision that ultimately cost them their place in the competition.
While reality television stars Cyrelle Paule and Eden Dally would have been sent home by longtime host Beau Ryan for arriving last at the first pitstop, they were saved last minute when Luke and Julie were forced to sit on the sidelines, and thus sent home in their stead.
Proud mum Julie said she had had a “great time hanging” with her son on the show while Luke joked that the pair should have attempted the sandwich challenge rather than the dancing.
“We’re representing Mudgin-Gal Women’s Centre Place. They provide food and shelter to Indigenous women in Sydney and do amazing work,” he added.