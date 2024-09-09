The Amazing Race Australia 2024: Who Left

The Amazing Race Australia has returned with a brand new celebrity series in 2024, with an all-star cast that is set to traverse the globe in the hopes of finishing first at the final pitstop and securing $100,000 for their chosen charity.

While in an ideal world, all 11 teams would be winners, sadly this is not the case!

Scroll on for the full list of teams that finished last on a leg of the race, and therefore had their time in the reality competition cut short.

Here is every team that has been eliminated from The Amazing Race Australia so far…