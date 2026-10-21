“This is just a joke, right?” Fans are outraged with Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little’s shock announcement

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little have announced they are walking away from their radio show after 10 years, and fans are beside themselves.

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The beloved duo, who initially joined forces in 2017, announced the news on October 21 on their Hit Drive Show.

“I’ve loved every minute of doing the show,” Carrie said in the announcement.

“It’s not every day you get to have a laugh and call it a job. You have brought us so much joy every day. The show has brought us so much joy in our lives. We’ve talked about things on this show that is real-life tough stuff, and we hope we’ve had some small impact on your life in some small way.”

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little have called it quits on their successful radio show after 10 years. (Credit: Instagram)

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Tommy expressed similar sentiments, adding it’s “really sad” to say goodbye to the show.

“I feel very grateful and lucky to have the opportunity to have an amazing job,” he continued.

“We’ve had an amazing job to do. I honestly truly love this job. I will miss our beautiful callers, and the people we work with are the best. We have had the best team in radio. Bickers, thank you. Thank you to everyone listening. We’re going to be on to the end of the year and make the best radio we can.”

The show is understood to be wrapping up at the end of the year.

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At the time of publication, neither of them has announced their plans, but Carrie has been rumoured to be replacing Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw in the Australian Radio Network’s national Drive slot.

However, nothing has been confirmed.

Since the news broke, fans have expressed their shock and disappointment.

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Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little announced the news, which was met with heartbroken fans. (Credit: Instagram)

“What??? NO!” one complained on social media.

“Absolutely not happening. I won’t allow it. ❌😤,” another one added in denial, and then wrote in a separate comment, “This is just a joke right? Right?!?!”

“Guys, it’s October you’ve got the date of April Fools wrong 😢,” a third penned, with anothe r

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“THIS SUCKS – you guys get me through the dark days with your banter and laughs – now there is NOTHING good in drive time. Please Don’t Go !!!!!

Per reports, SCA’s Head of Broadcast Content, Matthew O’Reilly, sent an internal email to staff thanking the team who worked on the show, as well as the beloved stars.

“Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little have built a loyal audience through their genuine friendship, big laughs and their own unique take on the ordinary,” he said in the email.

“From caravanning across Queensland to surprising lucky listeners with once-in-a-lifetime trips to Paris, running a South African marathon for Carrie’s Beanies 4 Brian Cancer Foundation or braving their icy Tassie lake plunge, Carrie and Tommy have constantly taken their audience along for the ride.”

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“Over the next few weeks, we look forward to celebrating everything Carrie and Tommy have given to their listeners over the last 10 years,” he continued.

New Idea has reached out for further comment.